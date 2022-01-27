The Gloucester indoor track team had a little bit of a different feel to Wednesday’s meet at Peabody.
While the Fishermen usually compete in NEC Dual Meet action, Wednesday’s meet was a quad meet as the Fishermen not only took on the host Tanners in NEC crossover action, they competed against Saugus and Salem as well in NEC Lynch Division action.
In the end, Peabody’s depth was too much for Gloucester as the Tanners won 72-13 on the girls side and 58-28 on the boys side. The Fishermen boys and girls, however, each picked up wins over Saugus and Salem.
The boys move to 3-6 with a 56-17 win over Saugus and a 51-28 win over Salem. The girls move to 2-7 with their first two wins of the season, 47-23 over Salem and 55-8 over Saugus.
The Gloucester boys were led by Max Littman, Andrew Coelho and Colby Rochford as all three turned in a first place overall finish against all three teams. Littman won the 2-mile (10:56.2) and also turned in a win in the high jump (5-feet-2) against Saugus and Salem. Coelho won the 300m (39.9) while Rochford was victorious in the 600m.
Gloucester’s other individual wins in its winning meets came from Leo Vitale in the shot put (34-feet-3 3/4) and Bryce Rochford in the 600m (1:40.4).
On the girls side Skye Ciolino was Gloucester’s top performer as the only athlete to turn in a first place finish in all three meets, winning the 600m with a time of 1:56.1.
Gloucester also got six individual wins against Salem and Saugus. Natalie Aiello won both the high jump (4-feet-6) and 300m (48.3), Cam Carroll won the shot put (26-feet-5 1/4), Grace Boucher won the 1,000m (3:45.7), Darcy Muller won the mile (6:44.1) and Faith Castellucci won the 2-mile (14:05.1).
That concludes the conference dual meet season for the Fishermen, who will be back in NEC action at the Conference Meet on February 6 at the Reggie Lewis Center (2 p.m.).