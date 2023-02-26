Colby Rochford's 2023 indoor track season will continue with one more meet.
At Saturday's MIAA meet of champions Rochford's 600m performance was good enough to earn him a spot in next week's New England championship meet on Saturday.
The junior, who was Gloucester's lone competitor in the Meet of Champions which took place on Saturday at Boston's Reggie Lewis Center, earned a sixth place finish in the 600m with a personal record time of 1:24.07. He earned his spot in the Meet of Champions field with a second place finish at last week's Division 4 State Meet. Rochford was also the NEC 600m champ.
Manchester Essex junior Finn O'Hara was also in the Meet of Champions field this weekend. O'Hara placed 12th in the mile with a time of 4:28.82. O'Hara, who was the lone Hornet competing in the All-State meet, earned his spot in the field with a second place finish at the Division 5 Meet. He was also the CAL mile champ.