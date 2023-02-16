The Gloucester indoor track team had 16 athletes compete on Wednesday night at the Reggie Lewis Center in the Division 4 Championship Meet.
The boys had turned in a 14th place finish with 14 points on the day with the girls finishing in 21st place with five points.
Colby Rochford was Gloucester's top performer and the lone Fishermen to qualify for the MIAA Meet of Champions next weekend back at the Reggie Lewis Center. Rochford finished 2nd in the 600m with a time of 1:25.34, just .11 seconds behind Carter Rauch of Bedford (1:23.23). The junior also anchored the 4x400m relay team to a 4th place finish along with Max Littman, Deston Cauthers and Bryce Rochford. Littman also earned a spot on the medal stand with an eighth place finish in the mile (4:42.58). Cauthers also competed in the 1,000 as an individual.
Sophomore Skye Ciolino led the way for the girls as she turned in an 8th place finish in the 600m with a time of 1:44.54. Ciolino also anchored the 4x400m relay team to a fifth place finish along with Aili Spencer, Hope Castellucci and Georgana Cauthers. Spencer also competed as an individual in the dash and the 300m with Hope Castellucci also competing in the 600m.
Also competing for the Fishermen was Lyall Cunningham in the mile, Olivia McBain in the high jump, Maddison Goodhue, Georgana Cauthers, McBain and Grace Castellucci in the 4x200m relay and Dylan Smith, Aidan Woods, Peter Giordano and Kayky Barbosa in the 4x200m relay.