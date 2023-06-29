The Riverdale Rockets finished off the 2023 Cape Ann Youth Fastpitch Softball League championship on Tuesday night with a thrilling win in a winner-take-all Game 3 against the East Gloucester Vikings.
The Rockets were powered by a strong offensive performance, taking an 11-8 slugfest to win the league championship over a Vikings squad that was undefeated entering the championship series.
The Rockets set the tone right away with a six-run top of the first inning and held off a strong Vikings charge from there to take the championship.
Riverdale Rockets A-Team: Aleena Brown, Mirabelle Fragodt, Maddie Goodhue, Aniya Harvey-Lane, Ava Hull, Abby Noble, Saige Racofsky, Angela Russo, Emme Sabia, Elyanna Sawulski. Coaches Darryl Brown, Dawn Noble, Sal Russo.