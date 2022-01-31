The Rockort boys basketball team has officially broken into the win column, and it did so in style.
The Vikings controlled the action on both ends of the floor en route to a dominant, 48-32 win at the Rowell Gymnasium. The victory snaps a 13-game losing streak to open the season.
Rockport's game plan was a simple one on Monday, limit second chance opportunities and play strong defense. The Vikings delivered in both departments with a solid effort on the glass (36 rebounds) and a standout defensive effort that saw them force the Panthers into 31 turnovers.
"That was what we talked about coming in, no second chance points and no easy baskets," Rockport assistant coach Jake Scatterday said. "We did a good job at that and were able to get the win because of it."
It was a back-and-forth contest early on as both teams struggled out of the gates in a sloppy first quarter that saw the Panthers leading, 6-5.
Rockport turned the game in its favor with a change in defensive scheme. The Vikings ran a 3-2 zone for the vast majority of the night and ran a half court trap out of that look starting in the second quarter. The move ended up paying dividends as Rockport took the lead for good early in the second frame and never looked back.
The Vikings took a 23-16 lead into halftime and that trap continued to work in the second half as the Vikings led by as much as 18 (36-18) in the third quarter, cruising to the win.
"That half court trap was really what did it for us," Scatterday said. "We didn't call it until the second quarter and I don't think they were ready for it. We were able to force a bunch of turnovers and turn them into points."
Notre Dame Cristo Rey had its biggest spark early in the fourth, breaking out to a quick, 6-0 run to get to within eight at 38-30. But the Vikings had an answer and got it right back up to 15 with a 7-0 run of their own.
Rockport also turned in a solid day on the offensive end, finding open looks after the feeling out process in the first quarter.
With the Notre Dame Cristo Rey defense keying in on Rockport's leading scorer, Bowen Slingluff, holding him to four points on the night, the team's secondary scorers stepped up in a big way. Ed Merz led the way with 16 points with Benan Murdock chipping in 15. That duo delivered several big buckets and prevented the Panthers from getting too close.
Sam MacDowell had a good game inside, hauling in seven rebounds, while Josh Silva provided a spark off the bench.
"We had a lot of guys step up tonight," Scatterday said. "Benan and Ed sparked the offense and Sam is always a presence down low. It was a total team effort and I'm really proud of the way the guys responded."
Rockport is right back in action on Tuesday night at Pentucket (6:30 p.m.)
Rockport 48, Notre Dame Cristo Rey 32
at Rowell Gymnasium, Rockport
NDCR 6;10;8;8| 32
Rockport 5;18;15;10| 48
NDCR: Manny Mota 4-2-10, Isaias Feliciano 3-0-8, Sebastian Garcia 3-0-7, Hector Estrada 2-0-4, Angel Espinal 0-3-3.
R: Ed Merz 4-6-16, Benan Murdock 5-5-15, Dan Merz 1-2-5, Bowen Slingluff 2-0-4, Josh Silva 1-2-4, Sam MacDowell 0-2-2, Brooks Slingluff 1-0-2.
3-Pointers: ND, Feliciano 2, Garcia; R, E. Merz 2, D. Merz.
Halftime: 23-16 Rockport.