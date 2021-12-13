With a roster featuring just three players with significant varsity experience, the Rockport boys basketball team faced a tough test in its season opener with a Cape Ann League Kinney Division team, Triton, visiting the Rowell Gymnasium.
When it was all said and done, the Rockport Vikings gave the Triton Vikings a tough go, trading off leads 10 times in the first half, but Triton's length and depth was a little too much as the visitors wore down the home team en route to a 54-42 win.
"We were right there for most of the night but their size and length started to wear on us in the fourth," Rockport head coach Phil Whitley said. "I liked the way we came out with confidence we just lost a little steam offensively in the second half."
The teams were trading off leads early on with seven first quarter lead changes and three more in the second frame. The Rockport looking strong, leading 22-19 with 4:22 to go in the second half. But a seven minute scoreless drought followed that bled into the second half, giving Triton a lead it would never relinquish.
Behind consistent scoring from Quintin McHale (game high 20-points) and Ethan Tate (14 points, 16 rebounds) Triton finished the half on a 9-0 run to take a 28-22 lead into halftime.
Rockport continued to battle in the second half as its defense kept the game close despite the lengthy scoring drought.
"We defended well tonight," Whitley said. "But when the shots weren't falling it was tough to make a run because they were getting the rebounds. We didn't have many second chance opportunities."
Rockport cut the lead to two points on three occasions, but Triton had an answer each time.
A 7-1 third quarter run saw Rockport cut the deficit to 31-29, but Triton got the lead back up to two possessions, 37-32, heading into the fourth.
A 6-0 fourth quarter run again made it a one possession game with Triton ahead 40-38 with 5:45 to play, but a three pointer from Griffin Dupuis put Triton back up by five. Triton would go on to finish the game on a 14-4 run to pull away for the victory.
Despite the loss, Rockport showed some flashes. Senior captain Bowen Slingluff, the team's leading returning scorer, was marked all night by the Triton defense but he was still able to turn in a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Fellow senior captain Benan Murdock ran the point and played strong perimeter defense. Senior Sam MacDowell is the team's muscle in the middle at the center position while sophomores Ed Merz and Brooks Slingluff round out the starting lineup as both played well on the perimeter on both ends of the floor on Monday night.
Seniors Dan Merz and Sam Finer saw minutes off the bench while sophomore Josh Silva provided a big spark with eight points and four rebounds. Freshmen Patrick Reardon and Josiah Whitley also saw significant minutes off the bench.
"This is a fun group, there's not a ton of experience but the chemistry is there," Whitley said. "There's no easy ones on our schedule in the Cape Ann League so we are going to be battle tested. I'm excited to see what this team can become. We didn't win tonight but we showed a lot of energy and toughness."
Rockport returns to action on Wednesday with Matignon visiting Rockport High for a non-league tilt (6:30 p.m.).
Triton 54, Rockport 42
at Rowell Gymnasium, Rockport
Triton 14 14 9 17| 54
Rockport 15 7 10 10| 42
Triton: Quintin McHale 6-7-20, Ethan Tate 7-0-14, Nick Dupuis 3-1-7, Griffin Dupuis 2-0-5, Dylan Wilkinson 1-0-3, Brian Story 1-0-3, John Prendergast 1-0-2.
Rockport: Bowen Slingluff 5-3-16, Josh Silva 4-0-8, Sam MacDowell 2-0-5, Brooks Slingluff 2-0-5, Benan Murdock 2-0-4, Ed Merz 1-1-4.
3-Pointers: Triton, McHale, G. Dupuis, Wilkinson, Story. R, Bowen Slingluff 3, Brooks Slingluff, MacDowell, Merz.
Halftime: 28-22 Triton
Records: T, 1-0; R, 0-1.
Rockport boys basketball at a glance
Head coach: Phil Whitley (7th season)
Last year's record: 0-10
Captains: Benan Murdock, Sr., G; Bowen Slingluff, Sr., G.
Key returning players: Sam MacDowell, Sr., C.
Strengths: Rockport has a bunch of shooters and speed to play strong perimeter defense.
Concerns: The Vikings lack size and experience.
Coach's Outlook: "We only have three returning varsity players but the chemistry is there already. In the CAL every team is tough so we will be challenged every game, but this is a fun group that loves the game and I'm excited to see what they can do."