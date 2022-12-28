Wins do not come more hard fought than the one the Rockport boys basketball team picked up on Wednesday in the Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Tournament Final.
The Vikings were giving up size and physicality to Mystic Valley, which led by double-digits for much of the night and by as much as 16 in the second half. But the hosts kept coming and although they trailed for 31:32 of the 32 minute contest, a Josiah Whitley three-pointer with under 30 seconds left was enough to give them their first lead of the night and a 64-62 win at the Rowell Gymnasium to capture the Holiday Tournament championship.
“(Mystic Valley) was a tough, physical team but we responded,” Whitley said. “That’s great to see for such a young team. They never gave up, kept believing and in the end they got a big win.”
The Eagle’s size and physicality gave the Vikings (3-2) trouble for a lot of the night as the visitors opened up a 47-31 lead in the middle of the third quarter and looked to be cruising to the victory. Rockport, however, did not let the deficit affect them mentally as the eventual tournament champs played one possession at a time and slowly chipped away at the deficit.
Mystic Valley’s lead was cut to 50-39 after three. With six-and-a-half to go in regulation the Vikings got even closer at 51-44. With two-and-a-half two play Rockport was within one possession at 57-55 with Ed Merz (14 points) knocking down a pair of clutch threes to cut into the deficit. The lead shrunk to one with under two minutes to play and it was three points (62-59) with under a minute to play and Whitley (team-high 16 points) at the line shooting two. The sophomore got the first, missed the second but Rockport corralled the rebound and kicked it back out to Whitley, who nailed a three with 28.3 on the clock to give Rockport its first lead of the night at 63-62.
After a stop on the other end and a free throw, Rockport was able to survive with its most impressive win of the season thanks to a 25-12 fourth quarter edge. After falling behind by 16, Rockport outscored Mystic Valley 33-15 the rest of the way.
“The way we moved the ball in the fourth helped us get back into it,” Whitley said. “We weren’t panicking because we were down, we took good shots and we picked up the intensity at the other end. (Mystic Valley) played only six guys in yesterday’s game so we knew if we kept up the tempo they would get tired in the fourth.”
Whitley was named the tournament MVP as eight of his 16 points came in the fourth including the decisive four points in the final minute. Merz was named to the All Tournament Team with 14 points to go along with 16 points in Tuesday’s opening round win over Pioneer Charter. Freshman Brady Murray also drew praise from coach Whitley for his work as he had 12 points off the bench and some big rebounds.
Michael Tayag led Mystic Valley with 16, with Dalton Kinnon scoring 15 and Giovanni Soto 14. The Eagles had an answer for Rockport’s runs in the first three quarters with all three double-figures scorers chipping in big bucks. But Rockport’s fourth quarter pressure eventually prevailed.
Kinnon was the hot hand early as he scored 11 in the first quarter as Mystic Valley raced out to a 20-8 lead after one. Rockport responded in the second but the Eagles finished the half on a 9-1 run to take a 36-27 lead at the break with Jonathan Saint Vil beating the first half buzzer on a put-back.
The Vikings return to action on Tuesday at home against Amesbury (6:30 p.m.).
Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Tournament FinalRockport 64, Mystic Valley 62at Stephen A. Rowell Gymnasium, Rockport
Mystic Valley 20 16 14 12 62
Rockport 8 19 12 25 64
MV: Michael Tayag 6-0-16, Dalton Kinnon 5-1-15, Giovanni Soto 5-3-14, Jonathan Saint Vil 5-2-12, Carl Damas 2-1-5.
R: Josiah Whitley 6-1-16, Ed Merz 5-1-14, Brady Murray 5-1-12, Patrick Reardon 4-1-10, Chase Wheat 3-2-8, Aiden Christiansen 1-2-4.
3-Pointers: MV, Tayag 4, Kinnon 4, Soto; R, Whitley 3, Merz 3, Murray, Reardon.
Halftime: 36-27 Mystic Valley.