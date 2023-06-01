Boys Tennis ROCKPORT 4, BOURNE 1
The 19th-seeded Vikings (8-9) took down the No. 14 seed on the road Thursday in the Div. 4 Round of 32 on Cape Cod. With the win Rockport moves on to the Round of 16 on Tuesday at No. 3 Lynnfield (16-1) with a berth in the quarterfinals on the line. Rockport can clinch a second straight quarterfinal berth with an upset on Tuesday.
“This was one of our best matches of the year,” head coach Ted Twombly said. “Everyone played very well. Bourne was a solid team but we were on today.”
The Vikings swept the singles matches all in straight sets with Ed Merz winning at the No. 1 spot (6-2, 6-0), Alex Norris at the No. 2 spot (6-2, 6-2) and Cash Eck at No. 3 (6-1, 6-0). The No. 2 doubles tandem of Simon Dickson and Zach Simmons pulled out the win in three sets (4-6, 7-6, 9-7).
Girls Tennis IPSWICH 4, ROCKPORT 1
The Vikings (5-12), No. 22 seed in Div. 4, were eliminated by the No. 11 seed and Cape Ann League rival on the road Thursday in the Round of 32. Ipswich (7-7) sweeps all three matches against Rockport this season.
Francesca Twomby picked up the win for Rockport at No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-1). The No. 1 doubles tandem of Talia Osier and Fiona Canning (3-6, 3-6) and the No. 2 doubles team of Gabby Lucido and Ava MacDowell (5-7, 3-6) also played well in competitive matches.