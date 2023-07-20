Throughout the entirety of the 2022-23 school year you knew what you were going to get from Francesca Twombly.
On the soccer field in the fall, the basketball court in the winter and the tennis court in the spring, Twombly was one of her team’s most consistent and high level performers, captaining all three squads.
Her ability to play such a key role, both in terms of on field contributions and leadership, makes her the Gloucester Daily Times Female Athlete of the Year for RHS.
Twombly led the Vikings in scoring during the fall soccer season, helping them play competitively against one of the division’s most difficult schedules.
A wing midfielder, the senior captain was a versatile player that can set up teammates from any angle and shoot with consistency.
In the winter Twombly played more of an unsung role for the basketball team, but still a highly important one.
She was not called upon to lead the team in scoring, but she did all the dirty work playing tough defense both on the perimeter and in the paint while often giving up size. She was also a key offensive facilitator.
“Franky does so many things that do not always garner a lot of attention,” Rockport head basketball coach Mike Wilson said. “She’s an excellent passer who often guarded players much taller than her. She was never out of position on either end of the floor and always making contributions.”
Twombly finished up her high school career in the spring as the No. 1 singles player on the tennis team, the lone Rockport girls team to reach the state tournament this school year. The senior captain took on the best player on each team from a conference that had two state champs and a state semifinalist, still managing to put together a winning record.