The Rockport girls soccer team is starting to build some momentum.
After dropping their first three games, the Vikings have started to turn it around and have now won two in a row after Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Manchester Essex at Ryan Curley Field.
“We’re getting better with every game and starting to play with more and more confidence,” said Rockport head coach Greg Twombly, whose team is 2-0-1 in its last three games, 2-3-1 overall.”
Wednesday’s Cape Ann League Baker Division clash was a battle of defense as both teams had their moments with Manchester Essex holding a territorial edge throughout the majority of the game.
Rockport, however, was opportunistic and generated scoring chances with its speed up top. It was senior captain Kylie Schrock that scored the game’s lone goal, and it came on a rush up the left wing. Schrock got a step on the defense and then pulled up just inside the box before popping a shot over the keeper’s outstretched arms and underneath the crossbar for a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute.
After a back-and-forth first half, Manchester Essex started to ramp up the pressure in search for the tying goal. The Hornets had several nice crosses into the box off the feet of Libby Lawler and Pippa Springler but could not find the back of the net.
Rockport goal keeper Sophia Lucido turned in 10 saves, including a difficult one on a mad scramble in front of her goal with under 20 minutes to go.
The Vikings almost doubled up their lead early in the second half when Schrock again got a step on the defense, but Manchester Essex keeper Madi Cook kept it out of the net with a diving save to her right to keep her team within striking distance.
The Hornets (1-7) kept pressing for the tying tally, with midfielders Madison Curran and Sarah Baker controlling the tempo, but their offensive struggles continue as Wednesday was their fifth straight game without a goal.
Rockport was playing without one of its best backs as Michelle Allen was out with an injury, but Liz Higgins played well on the back line along with Trinity Elder. Kylie Wheat also had a strong game in the midfield as did Talia McWilliams on the wing. The win was Rockport’s first over Manchester Essex since 2014.
“We had to change up our formation a little bit without Michelle but everyone stepped up,” Twombly said. “It was a nail-biter. Manchester Essex definitely had more possession in the second half but we held on.”
Rockport returns to action on Friday at Salem Academy (5 p.m.). Manchester Essex travels to Georgetown on Monday (3:45 p.m.).