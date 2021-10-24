The final score of the Rockport girls soccer team's win over Salem Academy on Saturday, 2-0, may make it seem like it was a competitive contest. But make no mistake about it, the Vikings dominated their senior day victory from the start.
Thanks to a smothering defensive performance and constant offensive pressure that saw a 32-0 edge in shots on goal, the Vikings actually rolled to the victory.
"We would have liked a couple more goals but we played really well against a really good goalie," Rockport head coach Greg Twombly said. "We controlled the game from start to finish."
Rockport's defensive strategy was on full display from the start as aggressive play from wing backs Franky Twombly and Trinity Elder prevented Salem Academy from generating any offense. When Salem Academy did get the ball into the middle of the field, Michelle Allen and Liz Higgins were there to stop the forward momentum before it could even become a scoring threat. They kept the box clean in front of Sophia Lucido, who picked up the shutout in goal.
"We wanted to work the ball to the wings and play out there," Twombly said. "Our wing backs did a great job coming up and playing the ball forward to pin them in. We were getting a lot of chances on those crosses."
Rockport got on the board in the 14th minute when senior Kylie Wheat got a step on the defense on a drive down the left wing off of a pass from Sarah Vanderpool and converted on a high shot under the bar from in close to make it 1-0 Rockport.
From there, the pressure from the Vikings was constant, but Salem Academy keeper Cindy Shehu was on top of her game. Salem Academy's keeper stopped 30 shots including multiple breakaway bids to keep it close. She made saves all over the box on shots high and low and on both sides of the post. She also had command of her area by aggressively snatching corner kicks before the Vikings could put anything on net.
"That might be the best goalie we've faced all year," Twombly said. "She was all over everything. We wanted to go low and to the corners but found ourselves shooting high a lot and she was handling all of those. She was really tough but we played well enough on both ends of the field where the one-goal lead could hold up."
Rockport took a 1-0 lead into the half and continued to pressure in the second half, but Shehu was there to turn everything away until the final five minutes, when Kylie Schrock broke free behind the defense and scored to make it 2-0.
Schrock and Wheat both played well offensively for Rockport, generating chances every trip down the field.
"They're both great offensive players and it was nice to see both of them get one today," Twombly said. "Schrock knows how to score and Wheat has been playing out of her mind lately, she is on top of everything."
Rockport now has two regular season games remaining and is in a serious fight for a Division 5 State Tournament berth. When the latest rankings were released last week the Vikings were ranked No. 32 in the division, which is the last playoff spot. Since then the team has went 1-1 with Saturday's win and a loss to a strong North Reading program earlier in the week.
The Vikings travel to Ipswich on Monday (6 p.m.) and finish up the regular season on Thursday at home against CAL Baker leading Hamilton-Wenham (6 p.m.).