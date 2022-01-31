The Rockport girls basketball team entered Monday's non-league contest with Notre Dame Cristo Rey in a bit of a midseason slump.
The Vikings lost three straight and four of five heading into the game, but came away with a much needed 43-33 win at the Rowell Gymnasium behind a full team effort.
"We still have a lot of work to do but a win is a win," said Rockport head coach Mike Wilson, whose team moves to 6-5 on the season. "We got off to a little bit up a slow start offensively but they had trouble with our man-to-man defense all night."
The Vikings rode a strong defensive effort to Monday's victory, leading from wire-to-wire by clogging up passing lanes and forcing 23 turnovers while committing only eight of their own. That led to a lot of points in transition with Kylie Schrock's 20 leading the way, most coming in transition.
The Panthers were led by sharp shooting guard Nathaly Guzman, who had 12 points at the half but was held to just three in the second half. Guzman's shooting kept Notre Dame Cristo Rey in it early, keeping her team within two possessions for the majority of the second quarter, cutting a 19-9 deficit to 26-21 at the break.
In the second half, however, Rockport denied Guzman's possessions as she only attempted four shots while Rockport continued to expand the lead, going up by as much as 16-points in the fourth quarter. That allowed Wilson to empty his bench and cruise to the win down the stretch. Franky Twombly and Talia Osier played well on the defensive end of the floor, both hauling in eight rebounds. That aggressive defense led to Notre Dame Cristo Rey scoring only 12 points in the second half.
"(Guzman) was a strong outside shooter but we did a good job keeping the ball out of her hands in the second half which made a huge difference," Wilson said. "And we kept playing defense the forcing turnovers."
Rockport got its offense going in the middle of the opening frame after a tough start, taking a 14-6 lead after one only to see the Panthers battle back in the second as the Vikings went a little cold from the field. But Rockport never let the Panthers get any closer than four points (23-19) the entire game.
Ava MacDowell led Rockport offensively in the second half with nine of her season-high 13 points.
"We hit a few outside shots early then we started to settle for them a bit," Wilson said. "We tried to shake it up and started attacking more. It was great to see Ava score the way she did. Getting complementary scoring like that is big for us."
The Vikings are back in action on Wednesday at home against Matignon (p.m.).
Rockport 43, Notre Dame Cristo Rey 33
at Rowell Gymnasium, Rockport
NDCR 6;15;4;8| 33
Rockport 14;12;13;4| 43
ND: Nathaly Guzman 6-0-15, Shelly DeLeon 3-0-7, Ninive Matos 2-1-5, Ariannys Germonsen 2-0-4, Jaylanne Santos 0-1-1.
R: Kylie Schrock 9-1-20, Ava MacDowell 5-2-13, Talia Osier 1-2-4, Caitlin Morin 2-0-4, Anita Magee 1-0-2.
3-Pointers; ND, Guzman 3, DeLeon; R, Shrock, MacDowell.
Halftime: 26-21 Rockport.