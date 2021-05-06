BEVERLY — Just getting back out on the courts for the first time in almost 23 months, exchanging groundstrokes with another team and experiencing the thrill of competition was a big boost to the Rockport girls tennis team Wednesday afternoon.
While the Vikings dropped their season opener to a strong Hamilton-Wenham squad, 5-0, indoors at Bass River Tennis Club, head coach Stacy Twombly was pleased with her team's effort out of the gate.
"We were really happy, especially after losing the whole season last year from COVID-19," said Twombly. "Only two of my players had (prior) varsity experience and they moved into the 1 and 2 singles positions, so the rest of the lineup is all brand new to varsity action.
"I only have 11 girls out for the team in total, so I'm very happy with their play," Twombly added. "They all did better in the second set than they did in the first, so they were able to settle in and make some adjustments to get a couple of games."
A pair of juniors, Harley Faulds and Jane Reilly, had an excellent showing for Rockport. They battled Hamilton-Wenham's Abby Simon (a sophomore) and Nora Gamber (a junior) tooth and nail before dropping a 6-2, 2-6, 4-6 decision.
It was the only bout of the day to go the distance, as the two teams cheered on their respective duos to wrap up the afternoon.
Joe Maher had been a highly successful boys tennis coach at Hamilton-Wenham for many years, winning numerous Cape Ann League titles and the school's first and only tennis state championship in 2009. But with his two daughters, Ava and Julia, now freshmen in the Generals' program and the girls' head coaching position open, he decided to make the switch.
"It's been fun," said Maher, whose team does not have any seniors. "I had a lot of great teams with the boys and over 20 years of great memories with them, so now to have this new experience with the girls, it's really energized my coaching feeling because it's different. It's a new challenge."
Talented freshman Sky Jara took home a 6-0, 6-0 win over Rockport junior Talia McWilliams. The match was closer than the final score suggested, but was an impressive victory for the first-year standout nonetheless.
"Sky has a ton of experience playing USTA matches, so she was in control the whole match," said Maher. "She has the potential to be the best girls tennis player in Hamilton-Wenham history."
Lucy Twombly battled at second singles for the Vikings before dropping a 6-1, 6-3 decision to Brynn McKechnie.
Junior Michelle Allen, playing in her first varsity match, also battled throughout before taking a 6-2, 7-5 setback to H-W's Chloe Gern.
Twombly was particularly pleased with Allen's efforts in the match, as she recently moved up from doubles to try her hand in the singles slot.
"I thought she did a great job," Twombly said of Allen. "She was slated to be in the No. 1 doubles pairing and it was a late adjustment two days ago that she was going to step up into a singles role, which is where I think she should be. She rolled with that and for her to get down so much in the first set and them come back in the second and really make it competitive was great to see."
The Generals' first doubles tandem of Libby Collins and Lisette Leonard (both juniors) were able to get past Alexis Bergund and Francesca Twombly of Rockport, 6-1, 6-2.
The Vikings will be back in action Friday afternoon when they play at Ipswich (3:30 p.m.). Their home opener is slated for Thursday, May 13 against those same Tigers, also at 3:30 p.m.