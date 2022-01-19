Both the Rockport and Swampscott hockey teams came into Wednesday’s non-league contest at Talbot Rink with the same game plan: Set the tone and establish a rhythm early.
In the end, it was the Vikings that did what they set out to do, establishing the tempo of the game with a strong forecheck and scoring twice and never looking back en route to a 6-1 victory.
“The game plan was to come out and establish the forecheck right away and it worked out for us,” said Rockport head coach Kyle Nelson, whose team improves to 4-6 with its second straight win. “That forecheck forced some turnovers and we were able to capitalize on them and take that early lead.”
Swampscott, on the other hand, has been plagued by slow starts recently and another slow start sunk its chances on Wednesday night.
“It seems like every mistake we make ends up in the back of our net lately,” Swampscott head coach Gino Faia said. “And we’re struggling to score goals right now so getting behind early like we’ve been doing is tough to come back from. We fought until the end (Rockport) just made all of our mistakes hurt.”
Rockport turned in a balanced offensive attack in Wednesday’s win with five different goal scorers. Aiden Arnold led the charge with two goals. Jack Guelli had a goal and an assist while Nick Nocella, Mike Nocella and Michael Murphy each had a goal and Gio Recupero had a pair of assists.
The Vikings took control for good with a pair of goals in a 32 second span in the middle of the first period. Nick Nocella’s shot from the point bounced off the leg of a Big Blue defenseman and in for a 1-0 lead. Just 32 second later Mike Nocella found the back of the net, stuffing home his own rebound after a nice rush up the right wing from his spot on defense.
“This year we have been getting scoring from all of our lines,” Nelson said. “Our first goal was the fourth line, they won a draw, did the dirty work then caught a break on the bounce after the shot from the point. We’ve been telling our defenseman to put it on net from there. We got the traffic in front and it paid off. Then we got another nice goal from an aggressive rush from another defenseman. It was great to see everyone chip in.”
Second periods have been a tough period for Rockport in recent weeks, but on Wednesday the Vikings were able to pull away for good with three more goals in the middle 15 minutes.
Jack Guelli’s backhand shot went in off the goalie’s glove for a 3-0 lead in the middle of the second frame. Just 21 second later Arnold and Guelli broke out on a 2-on-1 with Arnold scoring on a wrist shot from the right dot to extend the lead to 4-0. Michael Murphy added a short handed bid with under five minutes to go in the frame, chipping in a centering pass from Recupero, who forced a turnover on the right wall just inside the blue line to make it 5-0 after two.
Swampscott broke up the shutout with a power play goal from Liam Herilhy two minutes into the final period. Arnold capped off the scoring with a power play goal coming with 15 seconds to play to send Rockport to a 6-1 win.
Jack Crompton got the win in goal for the Vikings, making 19 saves.
“Jack has been the backbone of this team,” Nelson said. “He was great again tonight it was nice to see him play well and us turn it into a win. There have been a bunch of times where he has been exceptional keeping us in the game in a loss so it was good to see his effort rewarded with a win tonight.”
Rockport returns to action on Monday against North Reading back at Talbot Rink (6 p.m.).
Rockport 6, Swampscott 1at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Swampscott 0 0 1| 1
Rockport 2 3 1| 6
1st Period: R, Nick Nocella (Mark Pollock) 8:09; R, Mike Nocella (un.) 8:41.
2nd Period: R, Jack Guelli (Gio Recupero, Aiden Arnold) 7:17; R, Arnold (Guelli) 7:33; R, Michael Murphy (Recupero) shg, 10:11.
3rd Period: S, Liam Herilhy (Will Roddy) ppg, 2:00; R, Aiden Arnold (Theo Parianos, Andrew Amigo) ppg, 14:45.
Saves: S, Jason Bouffard 24; R, Jack Crompton 19.
Records: S, 2-8-1; R, 4-6.