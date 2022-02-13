It was gut check time for the Rockport hockey team after two periods of Saturday's non-league clash with Northeast.
While the Vikings were not being outplayed by a wide margin, if at all, they were still in a really tough spot, facing a three-goal deficit. The team needed a big response in the third and it did just that, scoring the next three goals to send it into overtime and eventually picking up a 5-4 win at Talbot Rink on senior captain Aiden Arnold's goal just under two minutes into the extra session.
"We came into the locker room after the second period and told them this could be the turning point of the season, who do we want to be as a team?" Rockport head coach Kyle Nelson said. "They came out and responded, kept working and eventually finished their chances. This team fights until the end and it starts with our leaders, they were the ones that got everyone going tonight."
Those leaders are a trio of senior captains in Arnold, Dougie Pratt and Gio Recupero, who all played a big role in the team's comeback win both on and off the ice.
"Down 4-1, we knew as captains we needed to change the mindset going into the third," Pratt said. "We knew we had to step it up and we did. We haven't had a win of that caliber all season so this should be a big momentum boost for us."
Trailing 4-1, the first order of business for Rockport (6-10) was to make sure it scored first in the third, and it did just that with Mike Nocella finding the back of the net, jumping in the rush from his defenseman spot and scoring on a wrist shot from the right circle to make it 4-2.
With just over three minutes to play, the Vikings got another goal back, this time it was Arnold on the rebound off of a Nick Nocella shot from the point to make it a one-goal game. Rockport tied it 1:44 later with Michael Murphy one-timing a perfect diagonal pass from Mike Nocella, who crept in from the right point and hit Murphy on the left circle, to tie it at 4-4 and send it into overtime.
Rockport rode that momentum into the extra session with Recupero winning a puck battle along the left boards in the Northeast end before hitting Arnold with a centering pass out front. Arnold would finish the job to complete the hat trick on the night and send Rockport to a 5-4 win.
"That was something else, what a win," Arnold said. "We came out flying in the third and to come back down three goals says a lot about this team. That's one of the best qualities about the Vikings, we have no quit in us and we keep fighting until the end."
The win was also a big one for Rockport's State Tournament standing. Coming into the contest the Vikings were ranked No. 24 in Division 4 with Northeast right behind them at No. 25.
The Vikings started out strong as well with Arnold scoring his first of three goals on the night just 1:07 into the game, deflecting a Michael DeOreo shot from the point while on the power play to make it 1-0.
Northeast, however, came on strong after that, scoring the game's next four goals. The Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead into the break after a Dom Chesna breakaway goal and a Jacob MacArthur deflection. In the second, George MacKinnon and Cam Rager lit the lamp in a period that was controlled by the Knights to take a 4-1 lead before Rockport's comeback.
In addition to Arnold's hat trick, Mike Nocella had a goal and a pair of assists with Recupero chipping in a pair of assists. Jack Crompton had 24 saves in net to earn the win.
The Vikings return to action on Monday at Latin Academy (3 p.m.).
Rockport 5, Northeast 4
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Northeast 2;2;0;0| 4
Rockport 1;0;3;1| 5
1st Period: R, Aiden Arnold (Michael DeOreo, Gio Recupero) ppg, 1:07; NE, Dom Chesna (un.) 8:27; NE, Jacob MacArthur (George MacKinnon) 13:12.
2nd Period: NE, MacKinnon (Macklin Hudon, Cam Rager) 8:04; NE, Rager (Hudon, Tom Chesna) 11:59.
3rd Period: R, Mike Nocella (Arnold) 5:31; R, Arnold (Nick Nocella, Mike Nocella) 11:56; R, Michael Murphy (Mike Nocella) 13:40.
OT: R, Arnold (Recupero) 1:56.
Saves: NE, Aiden Callahan 21; R, Jack Crompton 24.
Records: NE, 8-8-1; R, 6-10.