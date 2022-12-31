Early start times during the holiday break can throw teams for a loop sometimes given the deviation from the usual game-day schedule where the vast majority of contests are played at night after a full day of school.
In Friday's noontime start at Talbot Rink, the Rockport hockey team was just a little off. Coming off of two strong offensive performances in the Lynn Holiday Tournament, the Vikings struggled to generate pressure and make life difficult for the opposing goalie in an eventual 3-1 loss to Northeast.
"We just didn't have it today," Rockport head coach Kyle Nelson said. "Especially in the first two periods. We started to play our game in the third we just couldn't get over the hump. We have another one of these early starts coming up in a few weeks. We're going to have to change up our approach because the way we prepared for this one just didn't work for us."
The visiting Golden Knights came out strong while Rockport started a bit slow and it led to a 1-0 lead for the visitors just 86 seconds in when Cameron Correia roofed a shot on the power play from the left circle.
The Vikings (3-4) had trouble finding consistent offense all afternoon and that was especially evident in an opening frame whey they had just three shots on goal compared to eight for Northeast.
"It's hard to come back and take control of a game when you're not generating enough quality chances," Nelson said. "We had two really good showings offensively this week, we got a lot of shots and crashed the net. i thought today through the first 40 minutes or so we got away from our game plan and what we've been doing well."
After a scoreless second period where quality chances were tough to come by for both teams, Rockport would go on to tie it up early in the third. Senior captain Dougie Pratt took a perfect diagonal pass from Mike DeOreo at the left point and buried his shot from the right circle. The power play goal tied the score at 1-1 with over 10 minutes to go and seemed to spark the Vikings, who went on to generate a few more quality chances with more action around the Northeast net and a higher shot volume.
Mike Nocella led the Rockport charge defensively as he had a good game in his own end and even generated some offensive chances with a rush up the ice. But Rockport could not connect for the needed go-ahead goal.
The Knights, however, got the last laugh with 5:05 to play when George MacKinnon's slap shot from the top of the right circle found its way into the net for what turned out to be the game winning goal. Anthony Carbo added an empty netter with 1:07 to play on a shot the length of the ice to cap the scoring at 3-1.
"We were starting to play our game but that second goal took the wind out of our sails," Nelson said. "We need to bring a more consistent effort next time we're out there, in every facet of the game."
The Vikings are back at Talbot Rink on Wednesday for a big Cape Ann League Baker Division clash against Pentucket (7 p.m.).
Northeast 3, Rockport 1
at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Northeast 1;0;2 |3
Rockport 0;0;1 |1
1st Period: N, Cameron Correia (Anthony Carbo) ppg, 1:26.
2nd Period: No scoring.
3rd Period: R, Dougie Pratt (Mike DeOreo, Mike Nocella) ppg, 4:39; N, George MacKinnon (Carbo) 9:55; N, Carbo (Correia) eng, 13:53.
Saves: N, Matthew Hutchinson 24; R, Jack Crompton 23.
Records: N, 2-4; R, 3-4.