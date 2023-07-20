Whether it was the fall, winter or spring high school sports seasons, Ed Merz was leading the way on a Rockport sports team.
The junior was a standout for the soccer, basketball and tennis teams for the Vikings during the 2022-23 school year, helping the soccer and tennis teams to a tournament berth and both of Rockport’s postseason wins on the school year.
Merz’s ability to lead Rockport’s best teams makes him the Gloucester Daily Times Male Athlete of the Year for RHS.
The junior got the 2022-23 school year started off by leading the soccer team with 14 goals en route to a First Team All CAL season.
A talented midfielder, Merz is extremely efficient with the ball on his foot as he can blow past defenders with his speed. He also has great field vision and can pass just as well as he can shoot.
Merz turned in another CAL All-Star season in the winter for the basketball team as he was a two way presence as the team’s starting point guard.
He can get into the lane at will to create offense by either finishing or getting to the foul line. The defensive end of the floor is where Merz is at his best as his high motor and aggressive but under control play is tough for even the most talented of ball handlers to deal with.
“Ed was our best defender on the floor,” Rockport basketball coach Phil Whitley said. “He always brought the energy every single play. I can always rely on Ed to be that energy guy and come into the season in the best shape possible.”
Most recently Merz was the No. 1 singles player on the tennis team, leading the Vikings to a postseason victory for the second season in a row.
Just like the fall and winter seasons, Merz’s raw athleticism makes him a tough out against the top players in the CAL. His all around game has helped the boys tennis team become the most successful postseason team at Rockport since the state-wide playoffs were implemented.
Rockport Male Athletes of the Year
2009- Clayton Morrissey
2010- Mike Emerson
2011- Keady Segel
2012- Conor Douglass
2013- Conor Douglass
2014- Shaun Aspesi
2015- Kyle Nelson
2016- Andrew Wayrynen
2017- Danny Ryan
2018- Noah Rawson
2019- Noah Rawson
2020- Andrew Guelli
2021- Kyle Beal
2022- Will Cahill
2023- Ed Merz