The Rockport softball team hosted its first postseason game since 2014 on Sunday in the First Round of the Division 5 State Tournament. Unfortunately for the No. 11 Vikings, they ran into a hot pitcher in Madison McDermott from Douglas, the No. 22 seed.
The freshman struck out 14 strikeouts and allowed only a pair of infield hits in a complete game effort to see her Tigers roll to a 10-0 victory at Rockport High School.
With the win, Douglas (11-10) advanced to the Round of 16 while Rockport finishes up the season at 10-11.
“Every team it seemed like we were getting something going they always made the plays in the field,” Rockport head coach Larry Burnham said. “They got a great pitching performance from (McDermott) today too. I take my share of the responsibility because I still have some things to learn about coaching softball.”
The visiting Tigers jumped out ahead before Rockport even came to the plate with a run in the top of the first inning when Katie Peloquin singled home Ayla McDermott for a 1-0 lead. Douglas took control in the second inning with three more runs to take a 4-0 lead. Ayla McDermott, Madison McDermott and Peloquin sparked the rally with RBI hits while Jordan Forbes also had a hit in the rally.
Three more runs in the fourth extended the lead to 7-0 with Madison McDermott again driving in a run while Emma Kagels, Emilee Hamelin and Sarah Hamilton also had big hits in the inning. Three more runs in the seventh put the game away.
Rockport was held in check all afternoon from Madison McDermott. The Vikings got a runner to second base in the first but could not get the run in. They then loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh but could not push one across.
Karlee Lorden and Alexandra Johnson had Rockport’s hits.
Rockport has a lot of players returning in 2023, but will have to find a way to replace three of its best players in Kelsea Anderson, Kylie Schrock and Kylie Wheat, who are three of the top four hitters in their batting lineup and their starting pitcher, center field and shortstop respectively.