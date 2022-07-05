The Manchester Essex Williamsport team is closing in on the District 15 Semifinals.
Manchester Essex survived several tense moments, but ultimately rallied to top Hamilton-Wenham, 8-7 in nine innings on Tuesday at Boudreau Field in Gloucester. With the win, Manchester Essex moves to 3-0 with one game remaining. Hamilton-Wenham finishes up at 1-3 and has been eliminated from semifinal contention.
“These kids all have confidence in each other and they know you have to play a complete game in this tournament,” Manchester Essex manager Jay Mitchell said. “Anything can happen in these games but the kids stayed strong.”
Tied 5-5 heading into the ninth, the third extra inning, Hamilton-Wenham snatched momentum and put itself three-outs away from a win with two runs in the frame. Callum Hawkins delivered the big blow in the frame, lining a two-RBI single to left for a 7-5 Hamilton-Wenham lead scoring ghost runner Conor Kranz, who started the extra inning on second by rule, and Ollie Blatz.
Manchester Essex, however, had the last at bat and wasted no time getting back into the game with Kevin Heim singling in ghost runner Cody Mears to cut the deficit to 7-6. After a Nick Glass intentional walk and a fielder’s choice, Kai Mitchell followed and lined a hit to deep right to plate both Heim and Glass for an 8-7 Manchester Essex win.
“It was a great way to finish,” Mitchell said. “Hamilton-Wenham made a great comeback but our team was relaxed (in the bottom of the ninth) and got the job done with some great at bats.”
Hamilton-Wenham came flying out of the gates with three runs in the top of the first inning on a Nick Bilenchi RBI single and a Patrick Kolano two RBI single.
Manchester Essex would even things up in the bottom of the second, taking advantage of a pair of Hamilton-Wenham errors to make it 3-3.
An odd play gave Manchester Essex a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the third as Nick Glass scored after the third-baseman took a tough, short-hop to the face on what was looking to be a close play at third. He came in to score when the ball trickled away.
Glass would add a big insurance run in his next at bat with a solo shot to right field to give Manchester Essex a 5-3 lead. Hamilton-Wenham, however, came back to tie it up in the top of the sixth on RBI singles from Jonathan Dube and John Cavilla.
Felix Langlois picked up the win in relief, getting out of a top of the ninth jam to keep it a two-run game. Heim got the start and went 4 and 2/3 innings while Mitchell came on in relief and pitched 3 2/3.
Glass led the Manchester Essex offense with three hits, two intentional walks and four runs scored. Langlois also had a pair of hits for Manchester Essex. Cavilla, Blatz and Bilenchi all had two hits for Hamilton-Wenham.
Manchester Essex takes on Beverly on Thursday in Ipswich (5:30 p.m.).