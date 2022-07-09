BEVERLY-- The Gloucester Little League All-Stars are hitting their stride at the right time.
With pool play completed, the four top teams in District 15 have advanced to the double-elimination semifinal round, and Gloucester was able to run its win streak up to four straight games with an 8-0 shellacking of Amesbury on Saturday at Harry Ball Field.
With the win, Gloucester will take on Beverly, 4-3 winners over Danvers National in Saturday's other semifinal, on Monday back at Harry Ball Field (7:30 p.m.) with the winner advancing to the District 15 Finals on Thursday night. Amesbury, on the other hand, meets Danvers National on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in an elimination game with the winner taking on Monday's loser for a spot in the District finals.
"We played well in all facets today," Gloucester manager Brian Salah said. "The bats were on fire, the defense came around and we pitched a shutout."
Gloucester took control right away as starting pitcher Brady Ciaramitaro struck out the side in order in the top of the first and the bats followed with two runs to give them a lead they would hold onto all game. Bryce Albano, who was on base four times and scored four times on the day, opened the scoring on a Pip Emerson groundout to make it 1-0. Chase Albano followed with a base knock scoring Luke Salah, who singled, for a 2-0 Gloucester lead after one.
That run support was plenty for Ciaramitaro with the way he pitched on Saturday. The tall right hander struck out nine and allowed four hits with no walks and did not see an Amesbury runner reach third base in four innings of work. Amesbury's best chance was in the top of the fourth, when it was able to string two hits together from Thomas Puorro and Kai Turner, who led Amesbury with two hits, but Ciaramitaro again struck out the side to keep the lead runner at second and get out of the inning unscathed.
"We couldn't have asked for more from Brady today, he was phenomenal," Brian Salah said. "When your pitcher is throwing like that it takes the butterflies right out of your stomach."
Gloucester went right back to work offensively in the second with Bryce Albano scoring on a wild pitch and Emerson doubling in Luke Salah for a 4-0 advantage.
Luke Salah doubled in Bryce Albano in the fourth and Gloucester put it away in the fifth with three more runs. Bryce Albano knocked in a pair with a bases-loaded double and pinch runner Luca Aberle later came in to score on a Salah sacrifice fly to make it 8-0.
The top half of Gloucester's batting order was once again dominant. Bryce Albano was 1-for-1 with three walks and four runs scored, Salah had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, Emerson had a two and drove in two while Chase Albano and Giuseppe Ferrara had one hit and one RBI each. Milo Aberle, Nicolias Catanzaro and Ciaramitaro also had hits in the win.
"They always come to play and they're dirt dogs," Brian Salah said of the top half of his lineup. "When they're on it's almost automatic."
Luca Aberle came out of the bullpen to pitch a scoreless top of the sixth to finish off the win. Landon Mitchell and Zac Martin each had a hit for Amesbury. Luke Salah made the defensive play of the game for Gloucester, a running grab on a well-placed blooper up the middle that looked like it was going to drop in for a hit.