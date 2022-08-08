The Rowley Rams needed a win to stay alive on Monday in Game 2 of its Intertown Twilight Baseball League Semifinal against the Manchester Essex Mariners.
Rams starter Colby Ingraham made sure his team would live to fight another day. The right hander tossed a complete game shutout, allowing only two hits in the Rams' 2-0 win at Memorial Park.
Monday's result sets up a winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday at Eiras Park in Rowley (5:30 p.m.). The winner advances to the ITL Finals against the winner of the other semifinal series between the Hamilton Generals and Rockport Townies. The Generals lead that series 1-0 heading into Tuesday's Game 2.
The Rams had only one hit in Monday's victory as Mariners right hander Harry Painter was also on top of his game, allowing one earned run on one hit in a complete game effort.
Rowley was opportunistic with runners on base early on, scoring its two runs on no hits in the second and third innings. Cole Gilroy came in to score on a ground ball on the infield after reaching on a walk, stealing second and moving to third on a groundout. Tommy Connors scored in the top of the third inning, coming in to score on an overthrow at third base after tagging up from second on a fly ball to right.
That was all the run support Ingraham needed. The Mariners best chance came in the second, loading the bases with one down on base hits from Cory Burnham and Alex Ray along with a Bennett O'Leary walk. But a fly ball to shallow center and a ground ball back to the pitcher ended the threat.
The Mariners had only four base runners the rest of the way. They did put the tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh with only one down, but Ingraham got a pop up and a strikeout to end the game. While Ingraham struck out only two in the win, he mixed up his pitches and kept the Mariners bats off balance, inducing a bunch of routine fly ball and ground ball outs.
Tim Cashman had the lone Rowley hit, a fourth inning single.
The Mariners took the lead in the series on Sunday afternoon at Eiras Park in a 6-1 win.
Rusty Tucker fanned nine in six innings to earn the win with Kellen Field picking up the save.