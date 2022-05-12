After beating Malden Catholic by 12 runs on the road less than two weeks ago, the Gloucester softball team was expecting a different Lancers squad on Thursday at GHS.
“After what happened the last time we played, we thought we were going to get (Malden Catholic’s) best today,” Gloucester head coach Bryan Aiello said. “And we did, they were much improved from the last game.”
Although the Lancers turned in a much better performance, they were still not able to get past the Fishermen. Pinch runner Dylan Gaetano, who scored three times as a pinch runner on the day, scored on a pair of seventh inning throwing errors to walk Gloucester off with a 6-5 win.
With the win, its eighth in the last nine games, Gloucester moves to 9-4 on the season and are finding a groove as the regular season heads towards the stretch run.
“They’re putting together a lot of wins right now,” Aiello said. “Today was a grind and it was nice to see them come up with the runs in the end. We did enough to get the win. It doesn’t matter if you win by one run or 10 runs as long as you come out on top.”
Hits were tough to come by on Thursday afternoon as Gloucester pitcher Cam Carroll and Malden Catholic’s Zaria Jean-Pierre were tough on hitters. Carroll allowed only five hits in a complete game effort while Jean-Pierre allowed just four.
While the hits were tough to come by, both teams made the most of their chances on the bases. The teams combined to score 11 runs but there was only one RBI on the day, a third inning base hit from Carroll.
The teams were tied at 2-2 entering the bottom of the fifth when the game took a wild turn.
Chloe deGaspe Beaubien led off the frame by reaching on an error and Gaetano came in to pinch run. Riley Thibodeau followed with a groundout to second, but Gaetano kept going around third and scored to give Gloucester a 3-2 lead. Carroll followed with a single and Ashlee Aiello then reached on an error. Both baserunners would come in to score when Malden Catholic attempted to pick Aiello off second base and the throw went into centerfield to make it 5-2 Fishermen.
“We weren’t hitting the way we usually do today so we had to be aggressive on the bases,” Aiello said. “We made a couple outs on the bases on plays where I might not have sent the runner if we were hitting better. But we needed to be aggressive today and put the pressure on them. It paid off in the end.”
The Lancers, however, chipped away at the deficit getting to within one run in the very next half inning. After a pair of walks, both runners came around to score on a throwing error on a double steal attempt. Malden Catholic tied it up in the seventh with more strong baserunning as Julia Kruse, who reached on a fielder’s choice, went from first-to-third on a Mia Mitchell single and came around to score after Mitchell was thrown out at second base to tie it up at 5-5.
“We made a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes on defense and (Malden Catholic) really made those walks hurt,” Aiello said. “But we did enough. It’s big to pull out a win like this on a day where we might not have played our best.”
That set the stage for Gloucester’s walk-off win. Thibodeau led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk and Gaetano again came off the bench to run. The pinch runner then stole second and moved up to third on an over throw. The throw to third then got past the third baseman allowing Gaetano to score the winning run.
Gloucester took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with some aggressive baserunning from Natalie Aiello, who walked, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch then stole home after intentionally getting caught in a pickle between third and home to make it 1-0. Malden Catholic answered with a run in the second and a run in the third, both on errors, to take a 2-1 lead. Gloucester tied it in the third on a Carroll RBI single scoring Gaetano, who came on to run after deGaspe Beaubien drew a walk.
Carroll was the lone Gloucester player with a multi-hit game, she also struck out seven in a winning pitching performance.
The Fishermen are right back in action on Friday at Winthrop (4:30 p.m.), its third game in three days.