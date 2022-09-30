Momentum was shifting in the fourth quarter of Friday's Northeastern Conference Lynch Division opener between Gloucester and Salem.
Leading by 20 points entering the final frame, the Witches found themselves up by just six points and facing a 3rd-and-21 from their own territory with under four minutes to play. That's when Salem head coach Matt Bouchard dialed up the perfect play call to shift momentum back in his favor and seal his team's fourth straight victory to open the season.
Running back Devante Ozuna took a handoff on what looked like it was going to be a sweep right. Instead, Ozuna stopped and threw back to quarterback Corey Grimes, who was all alone on the left sideline. Grimes made the catch and raced 72-yards for a Witches score for a 26-14 win at Newell Stadium.
According to Bouchard, the play was set up after Gloucester called a timeout prior to the 3rd down try.
"The play before we came out in an alignment that was to our advantage, but (Gloucester) recognized it and called a timeout," Bouchard said. "The next play on the play sheet that is going to get us that type of game was that one. You work on plays like that and sometimes they stay in your back pocket all season, tonight we needed to use it and we executed it."
Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor was quick to credit his team's second half fight, and the execution from the Witches on the game deciding play.
"Kids came out and really fought in the second half, we were much more crisp on both sides of the ball," O'Connor said. "We put ourselves in a position to get back in it but Salem is a good football team that keeps getting better and they made a great play call at the right time to keep us from making the comeback."
Things looked settled with the Witches up 20-0 after three quarters of play with Gloucester reaching the red zone just once all night up until that point. But the Fishermen (1-3) found a groove and scored twice to make it a one-score game. Quarterback Nick Carey capped off a 14-play, 69-yard drive with a five-yard keeper up the middle to cut the deficit to 20-6.
On the ensuing Salem drive a fumbled snap, recovered by Christian Howell, gave Gloucester the ball back again. It took Gloucester six play to go 61 yards as a 30-yard run from Caleb DeCoste set up his five-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion to make it a one-score game at 20-14.
That set the stage for Grimes' heroics. The senior signal caller had 157 yards and two touchdowns through the air and hauled in a 72-yard reception.
"He is typically not fazed by the pressure, he actually thrives in those situations," Bouchard said. "A big part of executing is being focused and I'm so impressed with the way he focuses and commands the huddle. He made a lot of important plays tonight."
Gloucester drove into the red zone after the Salem touchdown on two long catches by Jaylen Severino from Carey. But Quinn Rocco Ryan intercepted a pass in the end zone and returned it to midfield to finish off the Salem win.
The Witches came out and controlled the first half to take a 14-0 lead into the break.
On a 4th-and-8 play, Grimes hit a wide open Logan Abboud for a 42-yard touchdown strike for a 7-0 Witches edge, where it stood after one quarter of play.
The Salem defense forced a turnover on downs late in the second frame and raced 56-yards in six plays before the half for another score, this time Ozuna running it in from 4-yards out for a 14-0 edge.
The Witches got what turned out to be the game winning score after a big play on special teams in the third. Ozuna blocked a punt and scooped it up, running it all the way inside the Gloucester five before Grimes hit Rocco Ryan for another Witches touchdown and a 20-0 lead.
"(Salem) overloaded our right side there, that's a coaching mistake," O'Connor said. "I should have burned a timeout there to regroup and pick that up. Instead it led to a score. I'm proud of the way the team fought back, it was a few plays here and there that were the difference."
Salem 26, Gloucester 14
at Newell Stadium, Gloucester
Salem (4-0) 7;7;6;6 |26
Gloucester (1-3) 0;0;0;14 |14
S- Logan Abboud 42 pass from Corey Grimes (Grimes kick)
S- Devante Ozuna 4 run (Grimes kick)
S- Quinn Rocco Ryan 4 pass from Grimes (kick blocked)
G- Nick Carey 5 run (run failed)
G- Caleb DeCoste 5 run (DeCoste run)
S- Grimes 72 pass from Ozuna (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing- Salem: Devante Ozuna 14-43, Shane Field 1-21, Jesse Round 2-5, Corey Grimes 5-(-26). Gloucester: Caleb DeCoste 13-81, Frank DeSisto 11-44, Nick Carey 6-40, John Gucciardi 5-35, Cameron Widtfeldt 2-4.
Passing- Salem: Corey Grimes 9-13-157-2-0, Devante Ozuna 1-1-72-1-0. Gloucester: Nick Carey 10-21-133-0-1.
Receiving- Salem: Quinn Rocco Ryan 4-74, Corey Grimes 1-72, Logan Abboud 2-70, Devante Ozuna 2-11, Albert Pujols 1-2. Gloucester: Jaylen Severino 2-60, Cameron Widtfeldt 1-37, Caleb DeCoste 4-14, John Gucciardi 2-11, Chase Goulart 1-11.