The 2023 high school football season will begin for real next Friday night for both the Gloucester Fishermen and the Manchester Essex Hornets when the regular season begins.
Gloucester, looking for its first winning campaign in five seasons after going 4-7 last fall, will open up with three consecutive home games against Somerville, Weston, and St. Bernard’s at Newell Stadium before getting into Northeastern Conference play. They will be on the road for Thanksgiving at Danvers.
Should they qualify for postseason play after their eight-game regular season slate, the Fishermen would enter the Division 5 playoffs.
Manchester Essex will open up on the road next Friday against Ipswich and take on another non-league opponent the following week when it plays at Rockland. The Hornets will play their first home game on Friday, Sept. 22 against Commonwealth Athletic Conference foe Greater Lowell.
As of now, the Hornets — who are a Division 7 school for football playoff purposes — do not have a Thanksgiving Day opponent since long-time rival Georgetown folded its football program, merging with Pentucket Regional instead.
Here are the regular season schedules for both Cape Ann teams:
GLOUCESTER
Date Opponent Time
9/8 Somerville 7 p.m.
9/15 Weston 7 p.m.
9/22 St. Bernard’s 7 p.m.
9/29 at Salem 6:30 p.m.
10/6 at Winthrop 6:30 p.m.
10/12 Saugus 6:30 p.m.
10/20 at Peabody 7 p.m.
10/27 Beverly 7 p.m.
11/23 at Danvers 10 a.m.
MANCHESTER ESSEX
Date Opponent Time
9/8 at Ipswich 6:30 p.m.
9/15 at Rockland 7 p.m.
9/22 Greater Lowell 6:30 p.m.
9/29 at Nashoba Valley Tech 6 p.m.
10/6 Lynn Tech 6:30 p.m.
10/12 at Whittier 5:30 p.m.
10/20 Lowell Catholic 6:30 p.m.
10/28 at KIPP Academy 1 p.m.