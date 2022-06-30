The 2021-22 high school sports season was certainly memorable. For starters, it was a return to normalcy for local athletes. COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and the action on the field, most notably in soccer and field hockey where several useless and unnecessary changes were implemented in 2020 that really made no sense and had a negative affect on the play on the field, and winter athletes no longer had to wear masks while playing about midway through the regular season. Non-conference games were back, the regular season was its normal length and all three seasons had a state tournament again.
This season also ushered in a new era of postseason with the State-Wide Tournaments coming into play, which led to some interesting contests against brand new opponents from South, Central and Western Mass for Cape Ann Squads.
Lots of Cape Ann teams earned a lot of success this year and put together some seriously memorable games, here’s a look at the top games and teams from the past nine months.
TOP 10 GAMES
1. Gloucester boys hockey 6, Norwood 4; Division 2 Quarterfinals: The most memorable game of Gloucester’s 2021-22 season by far, this contest had everything from incredible individual plays, crushing checks and a lot of controversy. Gloucester picked up the dramatic win on a Jack Costanzo breakaway goal late in the third period after a whistle from the crowd somewhere saw players on both teams stop playing. That was far from the only controversy though as Gloucester had a goal called back when the Norwood goalie unintentionally kicked the net off of its pegs. Gloucester’s leading scorer, Emerson Marshall also left the game in the second period, after scoring his 40th goal of the season, from an elbow to the head that was not penalized. The game also featured the goal of the year from Costanzo, who played the puck between his legs to get past a Norwood defenseman and finished with a wrist shot. The goal went viral on social media and was even featured in between periods of an ABC NHL game, where Hall of Famer Mark Messier gave it his stamp of approval. It was the most memorable contest of one of the most memorable seasons in program history.
2. Manchester Essex girls lacrosse 9, Masconomet 8: The Hornets made it all the way to the Division 4 State Finals this spring, but the regular season finale over Masconomet may have been the most memorable game. Not only did it have one of the most exciting goals one will see in any sport, it was a big win over a powerful Division 2 program. The Hornets looked like they were going to be hit with a loss, down 8-7 with under 20 seconds to go and pinned in their own end, 100 yards away from the opposing goal. Manchester Essex got the ball to goalie Brigid Carovillano, who launched a 50-yard Hail Mary pass that Paige Garlitz caught and then passed off to Meyer Gist, who was way behind the defense. Gist sprinted towards the goal and scored at the buzzer to send it to overtime. After Hadley Levendusky won the OT draw, Mercedes O’Neil scored the game winner in the first win of the extra session. Talk about heading into the postseason with momentum.
3. Manchester Essex baseball 6, Abington 5; Division 4 Semifinals: Tough to put this one over the four-run comeback rally over Monument Mountain in the Second Round, but the Hornets’ win over Abington in the semis was an absolute barn burner that saw some serious momentum swings. Manchester Essex was on the ropes in a bad way early on, but got a few clutch outs to keep the damage to a minimum, trailing only 3-0. The Hornets, like they showed all postseason, then turned on the clutch and chipped away at the lead, finally taking the lead themselves with a three-run bottom of the sixth. Abington, however, tied it up in the seventh and would have taken the lead if not for a perfect A.J. Pallazola throw to the plate that cut down the would-be go-ahead run. Manchester Essex picked up the win in the eighth as a Connor Heney sacrifice bunt led to a walk-off win as Isaac Porat scored on a Pallazola grounder. It was a game that had everything you want in a high school contest, gritty, clutch play from both sides, tons of drama and an exciting finish.
4. Rockport girls soccer 1, Upper Cape Cod 0; Division 5 First Round: A memorable game for the Vikings as they won their first ever State Tournament game. An early goal from Kylie Schrock on a perfectly placed corner kick from Liz Higgins held on thanks to stellar play in the midfield and a relentless attack. The Vikings only allowed two shots on goal and had the pressure on Upper Cape Cod Tech all afternoon. Midfielders controlled the tempo of the game, the defense was on point when it needed to make a stop and the offense expertly moved the ball and created chances all night to earn the victory. The win was a big statement for not only the girls soccer program, but for Rockport athletics as a whole. It showed the Vikings are every bit as good as their peers when judged against their peers.
5. Rockport hockey 5, Northeast 4: Through two periods of the February clash at Talbot Rink, the Vikings were getting dominated and trailed their Commonwealth Conference rival, 4-1. But Rockport showed some serious heart and desire to pull out a dramatic win in overtime. The Vikings stepped up in a big way in the third period and ran with that momentum. Goals from Mike Nocella and Aiden Arnold got them to within one before Michael Murphy one-timed the game-tying goal with 1:20 remaining in regulation. Arnold notched the game winner just under two minutes into overtime on a pass from Gio Recupero to give the Vikings one of their biggest wins of the season. The Vikings were a tough out against any opponent this past winter, Northeast found that out the hard way.
6. Gloucester boys soccer 2, Danvers 1: The September contest saw the Falcons come into Newell Stadium and give the favored Fishermen a serious fight. The Falcons played strong defense against an aggressive Fishermen attack and frustrated the high flying offense. Gloucester, however, stepped up on defense as well with Max Sperry making seven stops while his defense in front of him really limited Danvers’ options after an early goal gave the visitors a 1-0 lead. Gloucester battled back as Andrew Coelho tied it late in the first half. The defense again ruled the second half with Gloucester finally breaking through for the game winner with less than five minutes to play. Geremy Palacios’ shot from the wing was saved but the rebound found the foot of Gino Tripoli, who pounded it into the open net for the game winner. Gloucester showed off its incredibly efficient counter-attack in the win and proved on that night that they have the defense to go along with the offense, making them a dangerous squad in the long run.
7. Rockport boys tennis 3, Hopedale 2; Division 4 Second Round: Rockport’s most memorable win of the season came in dramatic fashion. There is nothing like the tension and pressure of a tennis match that is tied 2-2 and comes down to one match. All the pressure was on Rockport’s No. 2 singles player, Alex Norris, who picked up the 7-5, 6-3, stepping up his game when the pressure rose to send his team into the Division 4 Quarterfinals. Rockport swept the singles matches on that day with Ed Merz victorious at No. 1 singles and Cash Eck at No. 3 singles. It was a huge moment for the program, which did not have a varsity tennis program until 2017. This spring the Vikings more than tripled their previous win total since returning to the varsity ranks.
8. Manchester Essex boys basketball 47, Cathedral 44; Division 4 Second Round: The Hornets showed off their elite defense to pull off the “upset” on the road and advance to the Quarterfinals. It was a nip and tuck game with Manchester Essex leading most of the way and having to hold off a late Cathedral charge to pull it out. Baskets were tough to come by all night and it was that tough defense that decided the win as Manchester Essex forced Cathedral to settle for a contested three-pointer at the buzzer, which rimmed out. Cade Furse led the way with 14 points, Brennan Twombly had 10 while Patrick Cronin chipped in eight key rebounds. Defense was Manchester Essex’s calling card all season and it got them through a tough environment on the road on that night in March.
9. Gloucester boys tennis 3, Masconomet 2: It was evident that the Fishermen were going to have a special 2022 season right away. In the season opener, Gloucester hosted one of the strongest programs in the NEC Lynch Division in Masconomet, and proved they can not only hang with the big boys, but beat them too. The match was decided by two three-set barn burners, both won by Gloucester. Anders Littman outlasted his opponent at No. 2 singles (6-0, 4-6, 6-0) with an incredible third set performance. The No. 1 doubles team of Drew White and Cameron Widtfeldt also pulled out a three-set thriller (6-2, 6-7, 6-1). Luke McElhenny also picked up an impressive win at the No. 3 singles spot. That win sparked Gloucester to a memorable season, winning the NEC Lynch and eventually winning a State Tournament match.
10. Gloucester softball 4, Masconomet 2: The Gloucester softball team got off to a slow start, but the win on the road over a rock solid Chieftains squad was proof that the team was back. Gloucester’s defense was the difference in this one as it supported a strong start from pitcher Cam Carroll with flawless play in the field. Ashlee Aiello was the defensive star at third base as she made a diving grab on a pop-up bunt that was twisting in the wind and threw out a runner at first after a back-handed stab down the third base line. It was Gloucester’s third straight win after a 4-3 start, putting them over .500 for the first time on the season. The team would never again fall below the .500 mark as they finished the regular season winning 13 of their final 16 games. Dealing with a season ending injury to 2021 All Conference selection Jenna Hoofnagle in the opening weeks, first year head coach Bryan Aiello got the team back on track and found the right pieces to finish off the season with another postseason berth. The win over Masconomet was the one that got the Fishermen believing.
TOP 12 TEAMS
1. Manchester Essex baseball (15-9, Division 4 State champs): I don’t care what their regular season record was or if they had some ups and downs, the Hornets were the best team in their Division when it mattered most and they have the Division 4 State title to show for it. This team could win in many ways and that versatility paved the way for the program’s second state title in three years.
2. Manchester Essex girls lacrosse (19-3, Division 4 State Finalists): The season may have ended one win shy of their ultimate goal, but the Hornets were an absolute juggernaut that lived up to their lofty expectations. Maybe the most well rounded and balanced team on Cape Ann across all sports this school year.
3. Gloucester boys hockey (19-5, Division 2 Semifinalists): The Fishermen were the most entertaining team of the 2021-22 school year on Cape Ann as they could light the lamp like no other. Led by a combined 136 points from Emerson Marshall (72 points) and Jack Costanzo (64 points), the Fishermen were a highlight reel play waiting to happen no matter who the opponent was.
4. Manchester Essex field hockey (16-5-1, Division 4 Semifinalists): A team with a first year head coach and no seniors on the roster usually has a tough time going deep in the tournament, but not this one. Courtney Brown coached the Hornets to the State Semis led by a stacked junior class. If you think this offensive juggernaut was good in 2021, just wait until this fall where the entire team returns, including CAL Baker Player of the Year Amy Vytopilova.
5. SailGHS (10-0, Mass. Bay League Div. 2 champs): SailGHS had a banner season this spring, finishing with an undefeated record and the Division 2 Mass. Bay League crown. Led by skippers Olivia Hogan-Lopez, A.J. Lewis and Ryan Lewis, Gloucester took on, and beat, all comers including Division 1 foes en route to the title.
6. Gloucester boys soccer (17-5, Northeastern Conference Lynch champs): Another incredibly talented and entertaining Fishermen squad, Armando Marnoto’s squad could light up the scoreboard and play dominant defense when the situation called for it. Led by a program single-season record 29 goals from Andrew Coelho and a stellar defense led by Jack Patten, the Fishermen were a force to be reckoned with.
7. Manchester Essex boys basketball (18-5, Division 4 Quarterfinalists): Whether it’s a half-court, grind it out type of game or an up and down track meet, the Hornets could excel. A sharp shooting team that made its bones on the defensive end of the field, Manchester Essex was a tough-out and it took a three-hour bus ride to Wahconah Regional and a 23-5 disadvantage in free throws to take them down.
8. Manchester Essex girls tennis (14-8, Division 4 Semifinalists): Despite a season with its most losses in well over a decade and no superstar player in the lineup, the Hornets had enough depth and grit to reach the Division 4 Semifinals. Manchester Essex fought its way through three postseason matches, the most notable a 3-2 win over rival Lynnfield in the quarters and should be a factor in Division 4 for years to come.
9. Manchester Essex boys tennis (16-4, CAL Baker champs): The Hornets had a really strong squad in 2022 with the high end talent to match their depth. Manchester Essex won the CAL Baker regular season crown and turned that into a pair of Division 4 postseason wins.
10. Gloucester baseball (16-7, Division 3 Quarterfinalists): The Fishermen were up to their usual antics on the diamond as one of the most consistent commodities in the area. Led by a standout pitching staff and stellar defense, Gloucester won two State Tournament games for the third season in a row.
11. Rockport boys tennis (11-7, Division 4 Quarterfinalists): The Vikings reached the postseason for the first time and won a tournament match for the first time this spring. Led by a balanced lineup and depth, Rockport was able to navigate a difficult Cape Ann League then turned it on in the postseason, playing their best tennis at the right time.
12. Gloucester girls outdoor track and field (5-2, NEC Lynch champs): The Fishermen won the NEC Lynch for the second year in a row thanks to an all around lineup with high end talent at multiple events. That spread out talent made them tough to beat in NEC dual meet action. They also sent several runners to the State Meet along with All-State qualifiers in Caroline MacKinnon and Darcy Muller and a relay team.