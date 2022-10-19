The Manchester Essex cross country team finished up its Cape Ann League dual meet season on Wednesday with a strong Pentucket team visiting Ravenswood Park in Gloucester.
While both Hornets squads turned in strong performances, Pentucket’s depth was a little too much as the visitors swept the day with a 20-37 loss on the girls side and a 25-36 loss for the boys.
Finn O’Hara won the boys race for Manchester Essex. Sabine Cooper and Lassen Ando were the top finishers for the ME girls, who lost for the first time all season, finishing the regular season at 4-1 and winning the CAL Baker title.
The teams are back in action next Saturday for the Cape Ann League Meet before heading to the Division 3B State Meet on November 12.