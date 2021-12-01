The high school sports calendar has turned the page on the fall and is now on to a new season. Winter high school sports tryouts opened up on Monday on Cape Ann for the opening workouts of the 2021-22 season.
Local hockey, basketball, indoor track, wrestling, swimming and gymnastics programs all held workouts in anticipation of the season openers. The winter sports regular season opens up on Cape Ann on Thursday, December 9 with a battle of local girls basketball teams as Gloucester hosts Rockport (6:30 p.m.) in a non-conference affair. The hockey season opens up on Saturday, December 11 with both Gloucester and Rockport in action. Most basketball teams open up play on Monday, December 13 or Tuesday, December 14. Indoor track and field and wrestling also begin that week with gymnastics starting up later this month.
The regular season will run through February with the postseason beginning in March.
Like the fall season, the winter season will also see changes to the postseason format. The tournament is once again a state wide bracket and teams will be seeded based on power ratings rather than record.