There will be a new champion in the Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Hockey Tournament this year.
Gloucester, the host and defending tournament champ, turned in a solid effort for two periods against Barrington, R.I. in Monday's tournament opener. A rough second period where Barrington scored four times, however, ended up being the difference in a 6-3 Eagles win at Talbot Rink.
With the loss the Fishermen, who drop to 1-3 with their third straight loss, take on Beverly (0-5) in Tuesday's consolation game back at Talbot Rink (6 p.m.). Barrington (3-3) meets Marblehead (2-1-1) in the championship game at 8.
"We're trying to preach consistency from shift to shift," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "Part of that is being consistent mentally. The minute that goes away the puck ends up in your net and that's what happened to us in the second. We showed signs of good play but we weren't consistent enough with it."
The teams were tied 1-1 heading into the second after a back-and-forth, well played opening frame. The back-and-forth play continued for the seven minutes of the second period before the Eagles exploded for four goals in 7:28 to put the game away.
Cameron Hayes gave Barrington the lead for good when he put home a centering pass from Connor Hayes for a 2-1 edge. Two-and-a-half minutes later Chase Watts scored on a centering pass from Connor Helm, who won the race to a clear heading into the Gloucester end, for a shorthanded goal and a 3-1 lead. Henry Kelsey then scored twice under three minutes, knocking home a rebound then scoring on a 3-on-1 break to extend the Barrington lead to 5-1, where it stood after two.
"We needed to do a better job communicating and keeping our heads on a swivel in the defensive zone," Geary said. "There were too many times where we abandoned our post and they were there to take advantage. I think we were capable of beating that team as we showed in the first and third, we were just on the wrong side of some bad play in the second."
Gloucester did not go away quietly and controlled the third period, cutting into the lead with two goals. Brady Salah put home a pass from Colby Jewell on a 2-on-1 break then Drew White scored on a rebound off of a Cade Cooper shot to cut the deficit to 5-3. The Fishermen had a few chances to get even closer, but could not find the back of the net while Barrington added an empty net goal from Drake Almeida to seal the 6-3 win.
It was the Fishermen that opened up the scoring with Joseph Orlando winning a puck battle in front and stuffing it home for a 1-0 lead. Barrington would go on to tie it on a goal from Connor Hayes in the final three minutes of the period.
Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Tournament
Barrington, R.I. 6, Gloucester 3
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Barrington 1;4;1 |6
Gloucester 1;0;2 |3
1st Period: G, Joseph Orlando (Brett Cunningham, Chase Sargent) 6:41; B, Connor Hayes (Henry Kelsey, Drake Almeida) ppg, 12:42.
2nd Period: B, Cameron Hayes (Connor Hayes, Tucker Squires) 6:58; B, Chase Watts (Connor Helm) shg, 8:58; B, Kelsey (Cody Wood, Watts) 11:52; B, Kelsey (Watts, Almeida) 14:26.
3rd Period: G, Brady Salah (Colby Jewell) 2:04; G, Drew White (Cade Cooper, James Sanfilippo) 6:16; B, Almeida (Helm) eng, 14:47.
Saves: B, Redman 26; G, Nick Tarantino 24.