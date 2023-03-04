PEMBROKE-- In the state tournament, all it takes is one bad period to sink a team's chances. The Gloucester boys hockey team found that out the hard way in Saturday's Division 2 Round of 16 contest at No. 5 Silver Lake.
The 12th-seeded Fishermen had their moments, especially in the first and third periods, but a rough second period was the difference in a 5-4 Silver Lake win at Hobomock Arena.
With the win, the Lakers (16-7-1) advance to the Division 2 Quarterfinals. Gloucester's season ends at 13-8-1.
"We played an inconsistent game," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "We had a whole period get away from us. We had some strong stretches of play and I thought we got the better of the play for large portions of the game. But that's not sports, we credit them for burying their chances better than we did today."
Trailing 2-1 after a first period where they largely carried the play, the Fishermen lost their grasp on things in the middle frame. Silver Lake dominated possession scoring three times including the eventual game winner while holding a 19-4 edge in shots on goal in the period.
Aiden Dunphy made it 3-1 Lakers six-and-a-half minutes into the period, stopping a Gloucester clear attempt inside the blue line and finding room in the high slot to put a low shot inside the left post. Three minutes later the Lakers added another insurance goal with Pat Murphy scoring on a 2-on-1 with Brandon Cavicchi while shorthanded to make it 4-1. The power play was an issue for the Fishermen early. Before scoring a third-period goal while a man-up, Gloucester was -1 in four scoreless power play attempts with only four shots on goal.
Liam Tompkins delivered the decisive blow for Silver Lake, a rebound goal off a shot from Cavicchi to send the home team into the third period with a 5-1 lead.
Gloucester, however, would not go away quietly, mounting a third period comeback that fell one goal short of the equalizer.
Chris Karvelas got the Fishermen within three, putting home a centering pass from Cade Cooper with 13 minutes to go. Cooper made it a two-goal game with a power play goal with 3:30 remaining, deflecting a Chris LoJacono shot from the point to make it 5-3. Brett Cunningham notched his second of the night with 14 seconds left, a shorthanded tally to make it a one-goal game at 5-4. But Silver Lake would maintain possession after winning the ensuing face-off to seal the win.
"We had a strong effort in the third to try to get back into it but we ended up spotting them one goal too many in the second," Geary said. "That's why this one is so frustrating. We all know that we're a dangerous team with a path to go deep but our inconsistency was a factor. We couldn't get our legs going and our hands up to speed in that second period."
The first period was also a frustrating one for the Fishermen as they came out strong and controlled the play but went into the break trailing.
Cunningham opened up the scoring just 28 seconds in after Nick White won a puck battle behind the net, which went to Cunningham who made a move out front and scored on a backhand inside the left post for a 1-0 edge.
Two minutes later Silver Lake tied the score when Ben Cronin deflected a Dunphy shot from the point. Gloucester had its chances to extend the lead from there with several near misses and several big saves from Silver Lake goalie Strummer Beals. But instead it was the Lakers that seized momentum when a Cam Cardarelli shot fluttered up in the air and bounced into the net after landing in the crease for a 2-1 Silver Lake edge after one.
"We really had opportunities to score more in the first," Geary said. "If we take advantage early it could have been a different game going forward. But Silver Lake buried their chances and we didn't, that's why they're advancing."
Division 2 Round of 16
No. 5 Silver Lake 5, No. 12 Gloucester 4
at Hobomock Arena, Pembroke
Gloucester 1;0;3 |4
Silver Lake 2;3;0 |5
1st Period: G, Brett Cunningham (Nick White) :28; SL, Ben Cronin (Aiden Dunphy) 2:49; SL, Cam Cardarelli (Connor Finn) 11:33.
2nd Period: SL, Dunphy (un.) 6:28; SL, Pat Murphy (Brandon Cavicchi) shg, 9:49; SL, Liam Tompkins (Cavicchi, Dunphy) 14:20.
3rd Period: G, Chris Karvelas (Cade Cooper) 1:58; G, Cooper (Chris LoJacono) ppg, 11:30; G, Cunningham (Joseph Orlando) shg, 14:46.
Saves: G, Nick Tarantino 30; SL, Strummer Beals 22.
Records: G, 13-8-1; SL, 16-7-1.