For the third straight State Tournament, the Gloucester baseball team has won at least two postseason games.
The No. 8 Fishermen punched their ticket to the Division 3 Quarterfinals on Wednesday with a 4-2 win over No. 9 Ashland in the Second Round at Nate Ross Field. With the win, the Fishermen will be heading back to the third round of the state tournament after reaching Round 3 in 2019 and 2021 (there was no tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
“Winning two tournament games is not an easy thing to do and something that does not happen all the time,” said Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile, whose team moves to 16-6 with the win. “It’s a big accomplishment. and we did it today against a very good Ashland team with some powerful hitters in the lineup.”
With the win, Gloucester advances to the Division 3 Quarterfinals on Saturday at No. 1 Austin Prep (11 a.m.), 2-1 winners over No. 16 Pentucket in Wednesday’s Second Round game.
The Clockers came in to Wednesday’s game boasting a powerful offense that scored 13 runs in their First Round win over Southeastern. Gloucester junior right hander Zach Morris, however, had the answer to solving the Ashland offense as he allowed just two hits and two runs on nine strikeouts to pick up the win. Morris worked around six walks with a blazing fastball and effective curveball that he mixed in. Every time Morris needed a big swing and miss he got it and was tough with runners on base allowing two hits in 14 at bats with a man on.
Outside of a fourth inning where he allowed both runs, Morris did not allow a runner to reach third base in the other five innings and did not allow more than one runner to reach base in any other inning outside of the fourth.
“Zach came up big to hold a powerful offense like that to two runs,” Gentile said. “He pitched well enough to win and we supported him enough to get it.”
Ashland pitcher Chris Bialzik was also up to the task in a big game as he went 5 1/3 innings and kept his team in the game all afternoon, allowing four runs on six hits. A nearly sidearm throwing motion and the ability to effectively change speeds with his curveball and fastball saw the junior right hander keep the Fishermen off balance for much of the game.
The Fishermen trailed 2-1 in the middle of the fourth inning, but played the better baseball in the most important innings.
Gloucester took the lead back for good with a pair of runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-2 lead. Jack Costanzo was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and moved up to second on an errant pickoff throw. Zach Oliver then blooped a single to left and Danny Hafey followed with a fly ball to center that turned into a sacrifice fly after Costanzo scored from third. Costanzo’s head-first dive was just ahead of a great throw from Ashland center fielder Connor Kramer to tie the game. Aidan Cornetta, who led Gloucester in hits for the second game in a row with two, lined a two-out base hit to left to plate Oliver to take the lead.
The Fishermen added an insurance in the sixth when Emerson Marshall came in on a balk, Ashland’s fourth balk of the afternoon, after leading off the inning being hit by a pitch.
Tommy Elliott came on in relief of Morris in the seventh and earned the save, but not before Ashland put a real scare into the Fishermen.
Dom Boccelli reached on a fielding error to open the frame and Connor Cowern followed with a base hit two batters later to put the tying run on base with one out in the inning. Morris made a difficult catch on a foul pop up just in front of the fence behind the first base bag for the second out. After a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, Gloucester intentionally walked Kramer, the No. 3 hitter, to load the bases with two outs. Elliott quickly got ahead in the count and finished off the game with a foul tip into the catcher’s mitt for a strikeout.
“That’s a stressful environment,” Gentile said. “State Tournament, bases loaded, two outs in a two run game with the heart of their order at the plate. But Tommy got the strikeout he needed and we’re advancing.”
Gloucester took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Morris singled down the right field line scoring Costanzo, who walked.
Ashland, however, had an answer in the top of the fourth with two runs to take a 2-1 lead on RBI singles from Jake Troutman and Boccelli.
Marshall, Oliver, Morris and Nate Montagnino all had hits to go along with Cornetta’s multi-hit game. Costanzo was on base three times and scored twice while playing strong defense at shortstop. The top three hitters in Gloucester’s lineup, Marshall, Costanzo and Oliver, combined to score all four of the team’s runs.
“That’s why those guys are up there,” Gentile said. “They sparked us when we needed them today.”
Gloucester now turns its attention to the Division 3 Quarterfinals, where the top-seeded Cougars and their 22-0 record await.