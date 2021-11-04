The MIAA State Tournament brackets have been released and seven local teams know where and when they will be playing in the opening round.
With the schedule all set, it’s time to size up our local teams. This area has its fair share of contenders, underdogs and sleepers that could make a surprise run. Here’s a look at each team and what it faces going forward.
MANCHESTER ESSEX FIELD HOCKEY (13-4-1, No. 2 seed in Div. 4): As usual, this team is built for the long haul. The Hornets were a deep tournament staple when the field hockey tournament only featured two divisions. Now featuring four, the Hornets are one of the favorites in Division 4, especially with arch nemesis Watertown out of the way in Division 3. The Hornets have an elite offense, led by talented scorers such as Caelie Patrick and Amy Vytopilova. Looking at the field, it would be a major upset if the Hornets are taken out in the first three rounds. As for their major competition, it’s on the other side of the bracket. Cape Ann League rival Ipswich, which beat Manchester Essex twice and was somehow ranked lower (the Hornet’s tough non-league schedule played a factor in that ranking) is another favorite in the Division and the two could be on a crash course for a State Finals meeting.
MANCHESTER ESSEX FOOTBALL (7-0, No. 5 seed in Div. 8): The Hornets return to the Commonwealth Conference was a huge success as they won the Small Division and now enter the Division 8 State Tournament as one of teams to beat. Manchester Essex, however, has a road filled with quality opponents ahead, and it starts right away. CAC rival KIPP travels to Hyland Field on Friday for a rematch against the Hornets, who won the first meeting 15-8. It was a close game the first time, but Manchester Essex controlled play and was the superior team. If they take care of business on Friday, more challenges await in the coming rounds as they will most likely have to hit the road against a quality opponent. Still, the team’s ability to play a physical game and a finesse game makes them a serious contender. Manchester Essex will have to run a serious gauntlet of good teams to get to the Super Bowl, but it is capable of doing so.
GLOUCESTER BOYS SOCCER (14-2-2, No. 8 seed in Div. 3): The Fishermen had an impressive season, winning the Northeastern Conference Lynch championship, and are looking to turn that into tournament success. Gloucester has a real opportunity to make history this season as no Gloucester soccer team has ever made it out of the second round of the tournament (formerly known as the sectional quarterfinals). This year, the Fishermen look like a team built for this time of year as they have turned into a complete team that can win in many ways. Behind Andrew Coelho’s 26-goals, Gloucester can keep up with any team offensively. The team has also turned into a defensive juggernaut with nine wins via shutout. In Division 3, however, there is no where to hide and Gloucester will get a big test right away in either Pentucket or East Boston. Pentucket is a battle tested Cape Ann League team and if East Boston gets past them they are obviously a worthy opponent as well. Division 3 is a shark tank, but Gloucester has the skill set to be in the mix.
MANCHESTER ESSEX BOYS SOCCER (11-5-1, No. 12 seed in Div. 4): The Hornets are one of the more interesting teams in this field as they were a bit Jekyll and Hyde during the regular season. They certainly have the skill set to compete with any team in the section, but they are facing a team that has given them some serious trouble right away. Amesbury visits Hyland Field on Saturday (6:30 p.m.) for a First Round tilt. It will be the third meeting between the two teams with the teams splitting the first two matches. The Indians have given the Hornets some trouble, but the Hornets won a share of the CAL Baker and have taken down some quality competition including teams like Burke and just two losses against CAL Kinney competition. Manchester Essex is talented and well coached enough to beat any team in the division and has one of the best players in Div. 4 in Naderson Curtis. The question is whether or not they can string enough strong performances together. Either way, this team will be one of the toughest outs in the bracket and usually rises to the occasion this time of year.
GLOUCESTER FIELD HOCKEY (7-10-1, No. 18 seed in Div. 3): This was a bit of a rebuilding year by Gloucester’s standards as the team enters the Division 3 Tournament as an underdog as opposed to being one of the favorites in Division 2 over the better part of the last decade. Gloucester is a sophomore laden team and the core of its starting lineup will be making its postseason debut. Underdog or not, this program under head coach Lauren Riley Gove has a track record of postseason success as it has not gone one-and-done in the postseason since 2013, her first year at the helm. This is Gloucester’s ninth straight appearance, but with a new-look roster, the postseason experience isn’t there yet. The Fishermen have to make a long trip to Oakmont Regional High School in the opening round on Sunday. That’s a winnable matchup that Gloucester could take advantage of if the team is on its game. After that, a huge test could await in No. 2 Watertown, which somehow got the second seed with an 18-0 record behind 14-1-2 Sandwich, the top seed. Gloucester will be a tough out against any team, but Watertown is a big problem for anyone in its way. Either way, this will be a great experience for Gloucester’s youngsters and will make them better in the future.
MANCHESTER ESSEX GIRLS SOCCER (2-15-1, No. 19 seed in Div. 4): As the cliche goes, don’t judge a book by its cover. Well that applies to this team as the Hornets can not be judged by their record in the regular season when it comes to the Division 4 State Tournament. Manchester Essex filled its schedule with strong non-league opponents to go along with its tough slate in the CAL. While the wins did not pile up, the experience against good teams did, and a lot of those teams are better than any team the Hornets will face in the Division 4 bracket. This is a sleeper team that could have First Round opponent Pope Francis on upset alert on the road Saturday in Springfield. The key for Manchester Essex will be scoring. The team has proven that it can hold down most offenses, but goals have been a struggle. Two is the magic number, if the Hornets can find the back of the net twice on Sunday they should win, and will give any opponent they face a tough go.
ROCKPORT GIRLS SOCCER (4-13-1, No. 24 seed in Div. 5): The Rockport girls made history this season with the program’s first ever State Tournament berth. This current system was designed to help teams like Rockport and it did just that as the Vikings not only qualified, they will be hosting a Preliminary Round game on Thursday at Ryan Curley Field against Upper Cape Cod Tech (6 p.m.). In the previous system, Rockport’s Cape Ann League schedule prevented it from getting close to the postseason. Now, that schedule is a huge advantage. Rockport has played a wealth of talented teams in higher divisions and is usually better than most of the teams that get into the postseason in the lowest division who do not play a tough schedule. The Vikings could be another dark horse team that could make a little run, they have talented scorers, led by Kylie Schrock and Kylie Wheat, and have already seen many teams that are better than any Division 5 squad. Don’t be surprised if they make a little run.