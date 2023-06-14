The weather did not cooperate on Wednesday night in the Division 4 Girls Lacrosse Semifinals.
No. 5 Manchester Essex and No. 1 Ipswich were locked in another tight, physical battle that saw multiple yellow cards assessed to both teams and multiple shifts in momentum. Rain and lightning in the area, however, led to the game being postponed at halftime.
The top-seeded Tigers held a 4-3 lead in a back-and-forth first half before the skies opened up and poured rain on Whittier Tech High School in Haverhill along with multiple lightning strikes.
The Cape Ann League Baker Division rivals will now head back to Whittier Tech on Thursday night to play the final 25 minutes with the second half draw slated for 4:30 p.m.
The teams traded goals early with Ella Stein giving Ipswich a 1-0 lead in the opening minute. Manchester Essex would match at the 10 minute mark with Paige Garlitz putting home a pass from Mercedes O’Neil.
Carolyn Bailey and Kayden Flather scored for Ipswich to extend the lead to 3-1 with eight to play in the half. Sylvie McCavanagh scored for Manchester Essex to make it a one-goal game before Bailey’s goal gave the Tigers a two-goal lead back late in the half.
Manchester Essex, however, would go into the half with momentum on a goal from McCavanagh with 12 seconds on the clock.
That’s when the weather took a turn for the worse and, after a one-hour delay, game officials decided to postpone the contest until Thursday night. Thursday’s eventual winner advances to the Division 4 State Finals against No. 3 Dover-Sherborn, the defending Div. 4 champs.