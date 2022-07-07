EDITOR'S NOTE: This is an updated version from the version that appeared in Friday's print version of the Gloucester Daily Times correcting incorrect information that stated Manchester Essex had advanced to the semifinals and not Gloucester. The District 15 website, https://www.district15ma.com/ has outdated tie-breaker information.
The two semifinalists from Pool B in the District 15 Williamsport Tournament are set after Thursday’s pool play finale in Ipswich.
Manchester Essex entered the day in first place as Pool B's lone unbeaten team, but finished the day as the odd team out after a 13-1 loss to Beverly. It will be Gloucester and Beverly advancing to the double-elimination Semifinal Round on Saturday at Harry Ball Field in Beverly with Thursday's wins.
Gloucester (3-1) punched its ticket with a 12-8 comeback win over Ipswich. Beverly also finished 3-1 and will join Gloucester in the semifinals as the two teams allowed the fewest runs in pool play with Beverly surrendering jut 10 and Gloucester 16. Manchester Essex let up 26 runs.
The District 15 website currently has the old tie-breaker rules still up, which states that only the team with the lowest runs allowed ratio advances and the next spot is decided by head-to-head meeting. Under the old rules, Manchester Essex would have advances due to its win over Gloucester. But the three-way tie-breaker rules were recently changed according to District officials.
Gloucester and Beverly join Danvers National and Amesbury out of Pool A in the double-elimination semifinals. Beverly and Danvers National will meet in the first game at 10 a.m. with Gloucester and Amesbury playing at 12 p.m. at Harry Ball Field.
Game 2 of the semifinals is on Monday night back at Harry Ball with Saturday's winners meeting at 7:30 and the losers meeting in an elimination game at 5:30. The championship games are on Thursday and Friday (if necessary) at 7:30 and 7 p.m. respectively. The winner will be crowned District 15 champ and advances to the Section 4 Tournament against the District 13, 14 and 16 champs.