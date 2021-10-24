The Rockport boys soccer team came into Saturday's Senior Day meeting with Salem Academy looking to bust out of a slump.
The Vikings were in the midst of a four-game losing streak where they scored just one goal. On Saturday, however, the team broke out of that slump in a big way with a strong all around team effort and an offensive outburst en route to a 5-1 win at Ryan Curley Field.
"We really needed that and it was great to see the team come out on senior day and play like this," Rockport head coach Jason Rutkauskas said. "Salem Academy came to play but we did too. We buried our chances and played great defense."
Rockport (4-11-1) was controlling the game from a possession standpoint from the start, but really started to open it up about 20 minutes in.
"We like to hang back a little bit early on to see what they're throwing at us," Rutkauskas said. "But we controlled the middle of the field from the start and when we do that we can find those scoring chances."
The Vikings got on the board 23 minutes in after senior captain Colby Kelly was taken down in the box, drawing a foul. Kelly then buried the penalty kick for his first goal of the game.
Three minutes later, the Vikings took control as Atticus Anderson crossed one into the box that bounced off of a Salem Academy back and the goal keeper before going in for a 2-0 lead, where it stood at halftime.
Rockport essentially put the game away in the opening minutes of the second half.
Anderson notched his second of the day on a highlight reel play where Lucas Sappia crossed it into the box from the right wing and it was headed by Kelly in the middle of the box to Anderson on the left wing. Anderson converted the chance to extend the lead to 3-0 just two minutes into the second half.
Just one minute later Kelly struck again to make it 4-0 on another impressive play. This time Anderson crossed it into the box to Kelly, who beat the keeper to the spot and headed it home.
"Those were both great goals," Rutkauskas said. "We have been working on the crosses, both of those were well executed. It was nice to see us working the ball the way we did to get those opportunities."
Salem Academy got on the board in the 70th minute when Henry Shehaj scored on a penalty kick after Rockport was whistled for a hand ball. But Rockport answered quickly with Kelly's third goal of the game, a shot from the middle of the box to make it 5-1.
The Vikings were also good on the defensive end of the field on Saturday. Benan Murdock controlled the midfield and prevented Salem Academy from generating chances. On the back line, Mike Nocella and Michael Murphy locked down the Salem Academy strikers, forcing just four shots on Vikings goalie Sam Finer.
Rockport now has two games remaining in the regular season at home against Ipswich on Monday (6 p.m.) and at Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday (3:45 p.m.).