The defense of the Mass. Bay Division 2 championship is off to a great start for SailGHS.
Gloucester had to survive its stiffest test of the season to date on Tuesday afternoon in Gloucester's Inner Harbor against a strong Dover-Sherborn squad.
SailGHS, however, was able to keep its undefeated record intact, edging out the visitors with a 3-2 win. With the win, Gloucester is now 4-0 on the season.
Every time the winds returned to their regular strength, GHS would pull away from their opponents. But when the winds sank, their heavier teams felt the challenge more acutely.
Aiden Woods with Nicci Stamos and A.J. Lewis with crew Emily Bean were standouts in the back-and-forth action to keep the win streak alive.
SailGHS returns to the water in Boston Harbor on Thursday against Boston Latin (4 p.m.).