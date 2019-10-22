Seven things to know about new Pats receiver

FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots are not going to settle with being the No. 1 ranked team in the NFL through seven weeks.
They want to be better. At least that’s what the move, which was reported this morning, seems to bear out.
The Patriots acquired veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a second-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Here are five things you should know about the acquisition:
1. Good and durable
Sanu has missed only two of his last 108 games, including playoffs, due to injury. Of the 39 games his Rutgers team played, he missed only one start there, too. That’s a big plus in Belichick’s mind, durability.
Another “plus” in Belichick’s mind is production and Sanu has done that, too. Sanu has averaged 64 receptions and 731 yards over his last three seasons (2016-2018) and in 2019 his numbers through seven games would be 75 receptions, 715 yards.
He put up above-average stats despite being deemed the No. 3 guy in Atlanta, behind Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, a pair of "No. 1" guys.
2. He's 'affordable'
Sanu is under contract for this year (Pats owe $3,375,000) and next ($6.5 million), both manageable salaries.
It was thought that he would be forced to take a pay cut heading into 2019 because of the overload of high-end and costly wide receiver talent on the roster.
But Sanu squashed that publicly with a tweet saying:
“Ain’t no prices dropping over here … this ain’t Walmart.”
3. An 'inside' guy
While the Patriots do need help at wide receiver, the thinking has been they need an “outside” speed guy to complement Julian Edelman, probably the best slot receiver of his generation.
Sanu is more of a hybrid outside-inside guy, using his size (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) to his advantage.
With the return of a healthy Josh Gordon probably after the bye week (Nov. 10), this gives the Patriots not only a full complement of receivers, but adds to the depth with Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers assuming roles they are more suited for.
4. Rutgers, Rutgers and more Rutgers
Sanu becomes the fourth Patriots player to have attended Rutgers University. In fact, Sanu was teammates with Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon and was also close with Jason McCourty — who had left for the NFL the year before his arrival in 2009.
The other Rutgers connection is safeties coach Steve Belichick, who was a teammate as a long-snapper at Rutgers in 2011.
Sanu, who grew up in nearby South Brunswick, N.J., was a heralded recruit becoming the first freshman to start a season opener at any position in the Greg Schiano era at Rutgers.
"It's cool," said Sanu, during Super Bowl week nearly three years ago. "We are all great friends. It's not a shock we're all here. We knew we could play. We talked about it."
5. Got start with Bengals
Sanu was chosen in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals and after a so-so rookie year, went on to average 46 receptions, 546 yards and 3 TDs over his last three seasons there as the inside guy to A.J. Green, one of the top wideouts in the game.
His Bengals run earned him his current contract, a 5-year, $32.5 million deal.
6. Perfect passer rating
Bill Belichick likes versatile players. Well, he's got one in Sanu. He can really throw the football ... with stats to prove it.
One of the top high school quarterbacks in New Jersey, Sanu, who moved to safety and then wide receiver while at nearby Rutgers, has been near perfect in passing in the NFL.
He has completed seven of eight pass attempts for, get this, 233 yards and four touchdowns. His only incompletion came last season. He has completed passes for 71, 50 and 51 yards.
"I love throwing the football," said Sanu, who was also a great running QB in high school.
7. Pats without 2020 2nd rounder
The Patriots are now without a second round pick in 2020, but they still have a substantial amount of draft capital in next year’s draft.
They have their own first round pick followed by three third round picks (their own and compensation for Trey Flowers and Trent Brown).
They also have a fourth rounder (via Bears) and three sixth rounders.
As for being without a second round pick, that might not be such a bad thing. Bill Belichick’s biggest swing-and-misses on the draft have been in the second round.
In fact, other than 2019 second rounder Joejuan Williams, the only other second rounder on the Pats is Jamie Collins, and he left the team before returning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.