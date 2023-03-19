Zach Calmus prides himself on always being in shape and ready to go when an opportunity arises.
This time, the Gloucester resident and professional bare-knuckle is not only ready, he’s rested. Calmus returns to the ring on Friday for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion in Norfolk, Virginia. It will be his first fight since last October, a five-month layoff.
“I’m always training hard in case a short-notice fight comes up so I’m always ready to get in there,” Calmus said. “I’m five months out right now so I have been itching to compete. I’ve put in the work and I’m ready.”
Calmus, 31, will be taking on Ohio native Mike Furnier on the preliminary card, which will be airing live on Friday night on BKFC’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/@BKFC. The preliminary card begins at 8 p.m.
“It’s going to be free for all the world to see,” Calmus said. “I’m hoping to be the first fight on the card.”
The Gloucester resident has been tirelessly training since his last bout in October to get ready for this fight, his fourth fight in the BKFC promotion. He also tried his hand at coaching as he trained Lousiana native Blake Lacaze for his recent BKFC event.
That brought him down to Monroe, Lousiana, where he trained at the West Monroe Boxing Club and it also brought Lacaze up to Gloucester to work with Calmus. Between Gloucester and Lousiana, Calmus says he got in over 50 rounds of sparring to stay in fight shape and prepare for his March 24 bout in Norfolk.
In recent weeks, he has been training at the Grealish Boxing Club in Dorchester to keep his skills sharp and also putting in work with professional heavyweight boxer Steve Vukosa of Quincy.
“I’ve been training hard,” Calmus said. “West Monroe is an old school club and they really get after it in the gym. and training Blake has kept me in the shape I need to be. Right now it’s fight week so I’m toning it down a little so I don’t have any nagging injuries. But the last five months I haven’t really taken a break it’s been all training. I’ve dedicated my life to this sport and it’s great to see the fruits of my labor starting to pay off.”
With three fights under his belt, Calmus has really taken to the bare-knuckle style, which is less about raw punching power and more about landing accurate shots. He has built a reputation for his ability to dish out and take punishment, earning two fight of the night nods in his three BKFC fights. Nicknamed “The Shark”, Calmus has proven that he can fight a technical style and a brawling style when the fight calls for it. He made his bare-knuckle debut in April of 2021.
On Friday night, Calmus will have a big advantage when it comes to experience. Furnier, 28, is making his bare-knuckle debut in addition to a pair of professional boxing bouts. Calmus, on the other hand, is making his fourth BKFC appearance to go along with one pro boxing bout. The Gloucester resident will also have a size and reach advantage as he stands 6-feet tall while Furnier is listed as 5-foot-8. This will be the first time Calmus enters the BKFC ring as the taller fighter.
Calmus is a heavy betting favorite at 5-1.
“I have the height on him but he’s a big guy too,” Calmus said. “It’s his debut but I’m treating this fight like he’s got the experience of Mike Tyson and I know anything can happen in this sport. This is my fight to win and I’ve trained to do that. I’ve left no stone unturned in my training camp.”