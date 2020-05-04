Shula, winningest coach in pro football history, dies at 90

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 1973, file photo, Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula waves the Super Bowl trophy for fans as they arrive in Miami after defeating the Washington Redskins in Los Angeles in Super Bowl VII. Shula's son David looks on at right. Shula, who won the most games of any NFL coach and led the Miami Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home in Indian Creek, Fla., the team said. He was 90. (AP Photo/file)