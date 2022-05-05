The Gloucester girls tennis team is in the midst of its busiest season of the spring as Thursday’s Northeastern Conference tilt with Peabody was the team’s third of four matches this week. The Fishermen still need to complete Monday’s suspended match with Salem and dropped Tuesday’s match with Winthrop, but picked up a big win on their home court on Thursday, 3-2 over the visiting Tanners.
With the win, Gloucester moves to 2-5 on the season.
It was a big day for Gloucester’s singles players as it swept all three one-on-one matches to earn the tight win while Peabody swept the two doubles matches.
Isabelle Nixon was victorious at the No. 1 spot, Sophia Picano picked up the win at the No. 2 spot and Grace Tierney the win at the No. 3 spot.
Gloucester finishes off its busy week on Friday at Swampscott (4 p.m.).