Patrick Mahomes entered the season as the odds-on favorite to win his second straight NFL MVP award. But, just past the midway point of the regular season, I’d rank the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback no higher than fifth in the race.
He’s been spectacular at times – when he’s been healthy – but a knee injury cost him two games, and the Chiefs have been far too inconsistent.
With the door open for other contenders, here’s how I see the MVP contest at the moment:
Russell Wilson: The Seattle Seahawks tore down a playoff contender and completely rebuilt around the fantastic dual-threat quarterback. Wilson was pulling off fantastic backfield escapes and making insanely accurate downfield throws from eclectic arm angles long before most of the nation ever heard of Mahomes.
After Monday night’s overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers, there are no unbeaten teams left this season. And the Seahawks can make a compelling case as the best team in the NFC.
Wilson has been sensational with a 23-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 68.5 completion percentage. He remains as capable as any quarterback on third-and-long, and he’s turned an otherwise ordinary Seahawks roster into a bona fide title contender.
If 8-2 Seattle can maintain this pace, the MVP award could be Wilson’s to lose.
Lamar Jackson: The Baltimore Ravens’ second-year quarterback has taken the league by fire. He’s running the ball better than Michael Vick at his peak and has answered any lingering questions about his passing ability.
Through nine games, the Ravens are 7-2 and Jackson has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 2,036 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s added 702 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
Jackson’s signature performance thus far came in a prime-time win against the New England Patriots on Nov. 3. He accounted for 224 total yards and three touchdowns in Baltimore’s surprisingly comfortable 37-20 victory.
With the Ravens in control of the AFC North and Jackson doing things never before seen at his position, he stands as Wilson’s closest competition for the top spot.
Deshaun Watson: The former Clemson star is reminding everyone why he was the talk of the NFL before a knee injury cut short his rookie season in 2017.
Watson is as dangerous as Mahomes and Wilson when throwing on the run, and he’s produced some of the season’s most jaw-dropping highlights. A nearly blind touchdown pass after being inadvertently kicked in the eye against the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 27 certainly ranks high on the list.
Watson is completing an incredible 70.2 percent of his passes and has 18 touchdowns against five interceptions.
The Houston Texans are 6-3, and Watson is uniquely positioned to move up this list. He has a showdown with Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday and gets his own shot at Tom Brady and the Patriots on Dec. 1.
Those are the kind of high-profile games voters are likely to remember at season’s end.
Christian McCaffrey: The list needs at least one player who doesn’t line up under center. McCaffrey, the Carolina Panthers’ do-everything running back, best fits the bill.
With Cam Newton out for much of the season, McCaffrey’s consistent brilliance has helped keep Carolina afloat. Though a recent fade has dropped the team to 5-4, it’s just two games behind the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South.
McCaffrey has rushed for 989 yards and 11 touchdowns and added 48 receptions for 396 yards and three scores.
It’s always unlikely any position other than quarterback will take home the award, and McCaffrey is a long shot at best.
But if we’re looking strictly at a player’s importance to his team, it’s hard to top the Panthers’ leading rusher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.