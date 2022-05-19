The Manchester Essex baseball team entered Thursday’s Cape Ann League crossover contest with Lynnfield needing a win badly. The Hornets entered the game with a five-game losing streak and have been disappointed in the quality of their play in recent weeks.
While Thursday’s performance was far from perfect as both teams were sloppy in the field, the Hornets were a little more opportunistic and a little more clutch in a 5-4 win at Gosbee Field. The win moves Manchester Essex back over the .500 mark at 8-7 on the year.
“We haven’t been playing good baseball the last few weeks,” Hornets head coach B.J. Weed said. “We really didn’t play that well today either but we did enough. I think it’s been a confidence thing for us lately so hopefully getting a win over a (CAL Kinney) team will do that for us going forward.”
Defense was shaky on both sides as the two squads combined to commit eight errors (five for Lynnfield, three for Manchester Essex) leading to three earned runs out of the nine combined runs on the day.
The Hornets took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when A.J. Pallazola lined a single to left scoring pinch runner Kevin McKenna, who ran for Connor Heney after he singled. They threatened to do more damage, loading the bases in both the first and second, but only had the one run to show for it.
Lynnfield, however, took a 3-1 lead in the next inning. All three runs came in on a pair of Hornets fielding errors.
Manchester Essex got a run back in the bottom of the third when Mike DeOreo scored on two consecutive wild pitches, taking two bases on the first one, after reaching on a single. The Hornets took the lead in the fourth after two runners reached on a pair of Pioneers fielding errors before Vaughn O’Leary and DeOreo delivered back-to-back RBI singles for a 4-3 Hornets lead.
Lynnfield threatened to tie the game in the top of the fifth after a leadoff single and stolen base put the tying run in scoring position with nobody out. Manchester Essex, however, got out of the inning with a double play as Henry Otterbein caught a fly ball in right and threw to first for the force out as Lynnfield had a hit-and-run going and the runner did not get back to the base in time. The potential tying run was stranded on third.
The Hornets added an insurance run in the fifth when pinch runner Nick Brunning scored on a wild pitch after coming in for Isaac Porat, who walked, to make it 5-3.
Lynnfield threatened in the seventh, scoring a run on a throwing error to cut the deficit to 5-4 and chase Manchester Essex starting pitcher Ryan Andrews with two outs in the inning. O’Leary came out of the bullpen and got the count to 0-2 on the lone batter he faced before picking the potential tying run off second for the final out to earn the save and preserve the win.
Andrews earned the win with a rock solid performance, allowing five hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out six and allowing just one earned run.
“Ryan came up big for us today because he got through it without his best stuff,” Weed said. “He didn’t hit his spots the way he usually does but he got the outs when he needed them even though he didn’t get a lot of support in the field. He battled all game.”
Manchester Essex is back in action on Saturday when Ipswich visits Gosbee Field for a CAL Baker clash (10 a.m.).