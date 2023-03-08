To enter Bushwacker there was a vertical drop of several feet off the crest. Scott looked back at me and then hopped over the edge. In seconds he was on a steep, black-diamond mogul run that was covered with a soft sheath of snow that was easy to cut and carve. His 178 cm, narrow-waisted, K2 skis bent to the task as he put all of his weight on his downhill tip and felt the rest of the ski follow the initial groove. He attacked the steepness and the soft humps, and cascaded toward Telluride, some 3,000 vertical feet below.
Down we went, snow flying off the back half of the ski as we cut the slope, as we tried to find the rhythm. Ever downward in a constant move toward the bottom, we just flew over the surface of the mountain.
They say the way to ski moguls is to look down the slope and you are a stream of water finding its way to the bottom. Go around each bump in a constant movement downward, never crossing from side to side, but only downward. Face your chest toward the bottom and let your skis turn under you. Wishing I was in better shape, I let my knees come up to me on the top and then extended my legs into the hollows. I had to stop every once in a while to let my thighs rest.
The bottom half of the run had been groomed out the night before, so we cut huge C’s in the soft surface and cruised down to the brand-new Plunge Lift #9. There were no lines! We just skied right on and up we went. Our next drop was on the trail the lift was named after. It went from black diamond to double black at the end. Wow! What a ride! Steep…wide open…blast until we were lost.
The Telluride Ski Resort is a big, sprawling 2,000 acre plus affair that is not simple to describe. In the last twenty years the expansion of skiable terrain has been quite impressive, turning this area into an expert skiers delight. Opening Palmyra Peak (elevation 13,150 ft.) and the double diamond ridge runs such as Mountain Quail, Dihedral Chute, La Rosa and others in the Iron Bowl in 2007 added some impressive steeps. They then, in 2008, came the Revelation Bowl (12,515 Ft.) and the Gold Hill Chutes in that jumped the area into elite status. There is also an impressive amount of backcountry drops that a hike along the Gold Hill area will reveal. In addition, Bald Mountain(11,880 Ft.) has some hike to chutes like Jackpot, Audrey, and Wildcat that are guaranteed to increase your heart rate.
That being said, Telluride has a huge amount of terrain(about 60 percent) devoted to the intermediate and beginning skier. The Village Express, Polar Queen Express, Prospect Express, and the Sunshine Express all deliver skiers to hundreds of acres of trails that are expressly designed for that rider.
The lift-served vertical drop at Telluride is an impressive 3,790 feet. If you hike to the Gold Hill chutes it increases to 4,425 feet! With 179 named trails, 19 total lifts that include 2 high-speed gondolas and eight high-speed quads, and an annual snowfall of 280 inches, Telluride is a remarkable ski resort. imagine
This is an upscale ski area. A daily lift ticket is $209. There are a number of options available if you are going to stay a while, but it is expensive. However, what you get for that fee is impressive. First, there are almost no lift lines. Scott and I skied right on to most upper mountain lifts, with only a few folks in front of us on the most popular. Because it is such a huge mountain with so much skiable terrain, the trails are not crowded. You can find solitude in the gladed runs, and plenty of room on the named trails. The way the mountain is configured, you will not find beginners or unskilled riders in the steeps. This means you can crank it up without worry. Conversely, beginner and intermediate skiers will find their runs free of speedster flashing by.
The dining at Telluride can be exquisite. There are a number of fine dining restaurants that offer cuisine to be remembered. Allred’s, at the top of the gondola, has an exceptional wine cellar. 222 East Rose is another spot that serves an memorable Elk loin and has a wonderful vegan/vegetarian menu as well. For mid-day lunch the ski in-ski out Gorrono Ranch provides a spot spot where you can sit outside and enjoy the sun while you munch away. Right at the top of the mountain there is the tiny Alpine Vino eatery that is only open a few hours at mid day. Show up early and get on the list.
If you have the yen to ski out west, Telluride can be the perfect getaway for the whole family. With an annual snowfall of nearly 300 inches, you are almost guaranteed good conditions under foot. Getting to the Montrose airport means a plane change in Denver or Dallas, but it an easy ride. Enjoy!