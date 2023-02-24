This has been a terrible winter for skiing.
First no snow, then rain, then a little snow, then deep freeze breaking equipment, and then more rain. The only way any of the mountains have kept going is the unbelievably expensive technology involved in snowmaking and grooming.
This weekend looks like another discouraging weather event. It’s February and we are running out of time to save the season.
If you ski regularly in New England, you have to learn how to ski when the trails are very firm or icy. Although it can be a bit tricky at times, there are some techniques you can employ to save the day.
First, make sure your ski edges are sharp. Tell the shop you want a side angle of at least 87 degrees and a base edge angle of two degrees. Professional skiers will ski with an 86 side angle, but it requires a pretty athletic skier to push them. These aggressive levels allows the edge to carve the surface through the length of the turn. Sharp is not only good; it’s essential.
Skiing hard pack or ice requires an adjustment in technique. If you encounter a patch of ice in an otherwise decent snow pack, have patience with it. If you’re midway through a turn and you slide on to an icy patch, don’t panic. Relax your legs a bit, keep your skis parallel, and slide through it by making a larger turn radius.
If you hit a larger patch, again keep the skis parallel and do not make any sudden movements; instead, really concentrate on maintaining your balance over your skis through the whole slide.
If the trails are really hard packed or icy and you have to ski them, there are a number ways to make it easier. This is when the really sharp edges are going to kick in.
The common reaction to hitting icy is to lean uphill, which of course is exactly the wrong move to make. The sharp edge, to be effective, has to cut into the surface. To cut into the surface, it needs pressure from above. That means more weight (not less) needs to be applied to the outside edge of the ski. It takes a bit of courage to do so, as everything in your brain is telling you to do otherwise. You MUST get your weight forward and out over that outside ski!
As you do so, the leading edge cuts into the ice and the remaining edge will follow that initial cut. If you relax and lean uphill, the ski will pop out of that grove and start skidding or sliding over the surface.
The turns need to be less abrupt or sharp. Try to make longer, more arcing curves that do not put as much pressure on the edge. The trick here is to keep moving forward rather than sideways. As you move through the turn, you can slow your speed by completing the arc higher up the slope before you start your next turn.
Stance is also important. Knees bent, skis a little wider apart, and, most important, weight out over the downhill ski. This stance will help you initiate the turn a little earlier than normal and allow you to maintain the carve a little longer. As you enter the turn, extend the uphill ski a little and lift it off the ground. This will put your weight onto the downhill ski. And, it will set up the uphill ski to be the downhill ski in the next turn.
Skiing over ice is never fun, but it can be at least managed. Follow the tips above and have a great weekend.