Slow starts have been a bit of an issue for the Gloucester boys lacrosse team in recent weeks. On Tuesday against Danvers, Gloucester’s slow start ended up being the difference in the game.
While the Fishermen turned their game around in the final three quarters, the Falcons scored the first five goals of the game and led wire-to-wire in a 17-12 win at Newell Stadium.
“Once we wake up we’re tough to stop but starting slow has hurt us in recent games,” said Gloucester head coach Geoff Kennedy, whose team falls to 3-5 on the season. “We let up some good looks early and (Danvers) finished. We ran with them from there but it’s tough to play from behind right away.”
The Falcons (4-5) scored five times in the opening 7:33 to take command of the contest. Colby Dunham had the first two in the opening two minutes, he finished up the afternoon with a game-high six goals, while Jaxon Vogel, Brady Tersolo and Lucas Rotker all found the back of the net to open up the 5-0 lead.
“We were able to get our offense going early and stayed ahead from there,” Danvers head coach Jason Marshall said. “We’re starting to get some guys back from injury, having a couple key guys back just opens up our offense so much. Colby was a beast today and Lucas really worked for some good looks too.”
Gloucester had an answer to the Falcons run, responding with the game’s next three goals, two from Colby Jewell and one from Jackson Low, to get back in the game at 5-3 with under two minutes to play in the first. That was as close as the Fishermen would get, however, as the visiting Falcons took momentum back with two goals in the final minute of the opening frame from Trevor McNeill and Vogel to make it 7-3 after one. They then went on to score the first goals of the second quarter from Rotker, Sean Rivard and Tommy Cyr to open up their biggest edge of the afternoon at 10-3.
“After jumping out to a big lead like that there’s always a little lull,” Marshall said. “But I thought we did a good job answering that with a couple goals at the end of the first. That gave us the separation to keep our momentum going.”
Gloucester was able to cut the deficit to five goals on three separate occasions (10-5, 12-7 and 17-12), but Danvers was in control with a comfortable lead the rest of the way.
The Falcons got a spread out scoring effort in Tuesday’s win. In addition to Dunham’s six goals, Rotker had three goals and two assists, Rivard two goals and two assists with Vogel and Tersolo each finding the back of the net twice.
Gloucester did not go down without a fight as improved ball movement saw Gloucester play to a stalemate after going down 5-0. Brett Cunningham’s play making ability led the way with two goals and four assists. Colby Jewell had a team-high three goals while James Sanfilippo and Charlie Terelak had two goals and an assist, Frank DeSisto a goal and three assists, Jackson Low two goals and Evan Anderson two assists.
“The whole second half was a dog fight,” Kennedy said. “I liked the way we moved without the ball and ten of our goals came off of assists which is always good to see. It was just those early goals (from Danvers). We knew who we had to key in on but we allowed them too many good looks early and they finished.”
Gloucester is back in action on Thursday at Masconomet (4:30 p.m.). Danvers hosts Swampscott on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).