The Gloucester boys basketball team just felt a little off right from the opening tipoff of Tuesday night’s game against Swampscott. Gloucester’s first six offensive possessions ended in a turnover while Swampscott scored on five of its first six possessions for the first 12 points of the game.
While the Fishermen settled down a bit on multiple occasions, they still never got any closer than five points and never cut the deficit to single digits in the second half en route to a 62-46 defeat at the Smith Field House, their fifth in a row.
“We didn’t come out with a lot of energy early and found ourselves in a hole,” said Gloucester head coach Adam Philpott, whose team falls to 4-8 on the season. “We knew they like to get their hands around the ball a lot in the half court defense and they forced a lot of turnovers.”
Swampscott had it going on both ends of the floor all night. Those forced turnovers led to some baskets in transition. When Gloucester did get back on defense Swampscott was able to find space and did a good job making the extra pass to open up good looks. The Big Blue also did a lot of damage driving to the basket and either finishing in the paint or kicking out for an open jumper.
That all around effort saw Swampscott open up 34-19 lead at the half and a lead as big as 20 points (41-21) in the second half to cruise to the victory. Evan Roth led the Big Blue with 25 points while Ryan Ward and Mick Ross each had 10. Cam O’Brien facilitated the Swampscott offense, scoring eight points to go along with several assists and strong perimeter defense.
“We played right into what they wanted to do,” Philpott said. “Offensively we didn’t move the ball enough side-to-side and attack the paint. Defensively we couldn’t keep guys in front of us which led to a lot of easy buckets in the paint. They kind of tortured us in there all night because our help defense wasn’t quick enough.”
Gloucester responded on multiple occasions, but never led the entire night. A Jack Patten three-pointer at the first quarter buzzer cut the Fishermen deficit to 16-11 after one, but that was as close as they would get. Swampscott immediately opened up the second quarter on an 14-2 run thanks to several forced turnovers in the half court to take a 30-17 lead, its biggest edge in the first half.
In the fourth quarter, Gloucester cut the Swampscott lead to 11 (55-44) but could not knock down the shot to get the deficit into single digits and Swampscott pulled away down the stretch.
Zach Oliver led the way for Gloucester with 20 points, the vast majority of them driving to the basket. Nate Oaks was tough in the paint with nine rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.
“I thought we responded well and clawed ourselves back in a couple of times,” Philpott said. “We kind of just fell into those same holes on the defensive end and had the unforced turnovers. The NEC is so jam packed and you can’t have those unforced turnovers. They’ll come back to bite you against teams like this.”
At 4-8 with eight games remaining in the regular season, Gloucester now finds itself in a bit of a jam when it comes to a potential state tournament berth. The Fishermen were ranked No. 27 in Division 3 last week but have since dropped three in a row. The top 32 teams make the state tournament.
Gloucester will be looking to get back on the winning track at Winthrop on Friday (7 p.m.).
“We need to string some wins together if we want to be a state tournament team,” Philpott said. “It’s go time for us now. We have the skill to do it. We need to respond and show it on Friday.”
Swampscott 62, Gloucester 46
at Smith Field House, Gloucester
Swampscott 16 16 16 12|62
Gloucester 11 8 16 9|46
Swampscott: Evan Roth 11-0-25, Mick Ross 4-2-10, Ryan Ward 4-1-10, Cam O’Brien 4-0-8, Riad Benagour 2-0-4, Max Brodsky 1-0-3, Liam Wells 1-0-2.
Gloucester: Zach Oliver 8-3-20, Jack Patten 2-0-6, Byron Thomas 2-0-5, Adam Borowick 2-0-5, Nate Mongtagnino 2-0-4, Nate Oaks 2-0-4, Brady Sullivan 1-0-2.
3-Pointers: S, Roth 3, Ward, Brodsky; G, Patten 2, Oliver, Thomas, Borowick.
Halftime: 34-19 Swampscott.