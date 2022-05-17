The Gloucester softball team continues to be on fire.
The Fishermen made it seven wins in a row and 11 wins in their last 12 games on Tuesday with a 6-1 win over North Reading at Gloucester High School.
“We’re certainly finding a groove right now, I’m really proud of the way the whole team has been playing,” Gloucester head coach Bryan Aiello said. “You need to execute against a good team like North Reading and we executed in the spots we needed to today.”
During its hot streak Gloucester (12-4) has shown the ability to win in many different ways. On Tuesday it was a combination of Cam Carroll’s pitching and perfectly executed small ball at the plate.
The Fishermen had only three hits off North Reading pitcher Keely Hannon, a hard throwing right hander, but they were able to get down several well placed bunts to move baserunners around the base paths and stole seven bases.
They broke out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to their small ball. Ashlee Aiello led off the frame with a walk, stole second, moved to third on a ground out ad came in to score on a squeeze bunt from Ari Scola down the third base line. Scola later came around to score from second after an overthrow to first base on a dropped third strike one batter later.
Gloucester added to that lead in the third inning after Natalie Aiello led off with a bunt single, stole second and third then scored on a Chloe deGaspe Beaubien groundout to second for a 3-0 Gloucester lead.
Ashlee Aiello scored on a Jenna Connelly grounder after reaching on an error in the fourth. The Fishermen then added two more in the sixth when Connolly scored on a Kaiya Mineo sacrifice bunt after walking. Scola then scored on a wild pitch after reaching on a single to open up a commanding 6-0 lead after six.
“It really was a total team effort today,” Aiello said. “Every player contributed to that win in some way. The small ball really started it for us. We were able to put a lot of pressure on their defense with well placed bunts and it led to runs.”
That small ball was more than enough run support for Carroll. The sophomore right hander used an overpowering fastball to allow just one infield hit on the game, striking out seven to earn the win.
North Reading threatened in the top of the first, loading the bases on three walks, but Carroll got out of the jam by inducing a groundout to first. For the next five innings, she dominated the Hornets lineup, allowing only three baserunners while her team extended its lead.
North Reading finally got a run across in the seventh on a wild pitch to cap the scoring at 6-1.
“Cam ran into some trouble early but she settled down and dominated at points in the game,” Aiello said. “And we played good defense behind her.”
Gloucester will be looking to run its win streak up to eight games on Thursday when Salem visits GHS (4:30 p.m.).