It rained hard late Thursday night and into Friday morning at Sunday River the weekend before Christmas. It poured for hours. However, when we stepped onto the trails that were open on Saturday, the surface offered incredibly good skiing. Combining millions of dollars worth of technology with years of grooming experience, Nathan Brown and his team of snow groomers had pulled off an amazing feat. What could have been a marketing disaster turned into an enjoyable skiing experience.
A look behind the scenes reveals a commitment to snow farming and slope management that has become a requirement as ski areas compete for the available snow sport dollars. How does an area prepare for and then manage what could have been a disappointing disaster for the all-important Christmas week?
It started at Sunday River by understanding what was coming days before it happened. The crews were out ahead of the storm cleaning out the culverts and sluiceways that the water would follow once the rain started. This would get the liquid off the slopes as quickly as possible and prevent natural damming and washouts in crucial spots on the slopes.
Then it was having the patience and understanding that you have to wait until the rain storms are over and the water has drained down through the existing snow. That is why it is so important that early in the season ski areas build as much of a base as possible. And, it was this pre-existing base that made it possible for the area to recover so quickly.
A skier really only cares about the top two or three inches on the surface of the trail. Can they set an edge in that depth and carve a beautiful turn? If so, they are going to have a good day.
Rain does not wash away the snow. In fact, it drains down through the snow to the base. The upper levels of snow above the hardened base will dry fairly quickly and can be worked to provide a quality surface. The key here is to let the snow dry BEFORE the heavy snow grooming machines start their work.
Grooming compresses the air out of wet snow, blocking pathways for humidity to escape. The result from driving a twelve-ton snowcat over wet snow that then freezes can be an almost impenetrable surface that’s hard for the cat to dig its teeth into and even harder for a skier or snowboarder to carve turns on. Conversely, when the snow is allowed to drain and freeze before a snowcat’s pass, the porous surface is easier to break up into a packed powder or loose granular structure. It is all a matter of temperature and humidity.
The grooming chief and the snowmaking chief communicate regularly. Decisions are made about on which trails and where to make the huge whales of snow, and then how to move it and groom it. The snowmaking can occur 24 hours a day with guns firing out the combination of water and air to cover the surface with the white gold. Then the night slopes come alive with crews of workers spreading out to groom it.
The trails close in the late afternoon and immediately the PistenBully snow grooming machines get fired up. Sunday River has thirteen of these huge groomers at its disposal. With each costing approximately $400,000 depending on attachments, it is a huge investment in equipment. There are two shifts of operators, one runs from 4-12, the other from midnight to 8 am, stopping just as the lifts start turning for the day. Twenty or more workers a night is a huge investment in labor.
The PistenBully machines are a marvel of technology. The front of the machine features a movable blade that allows the operator to push snow into the appropriate place on the trail. The rear of the machine has a tiller which is a spinning cylinder of metal teeth used to groom the slope. It leaves those rows of corduroy that we all love to ski. These tillers can be hydraulically adjusted to different levels and different angles to deal with the terrain being covered. There are winches and cables on some of the machines that allow them to safely groom the steepest of slopes. These maneuvers demand a high level of operator skill.
There are different plows for different purposes. For example, the newer park builder machines have extreme motion of the front and rear attachments. The range is 134º at the front blade and a massive 132º at the tiller, perfect for building takeoffs, kickers, landings and pipes. The power curl function on the joystick allows the operator to lift and curl the ParkBlade simultaneously, allowing it to carry and place snow to build large features quickly and efficiently.
All of this snow farming activity takes a huge investment in equipment, personnel and training. It also requires a commitment to the surface.
River, my eight-year old grandson, ran on out ahead of us, a picture of concentration.
“Hey Papa, watch this,” he hollered back to me. Over the jump, spinning in the air, landing a 180, and grinning as he did so. His little sister carved perfect turns in front of me, making a series of C’s on the surface of the snow. What could have been a lousy time on the slopes had been turned into a wonderful vacation. Thanks Nathan Brown and your crew. We noticed.