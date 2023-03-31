CORNER BROOK, NEWFOULDLAND — I lifted the kill switch, turned the key, and the big Yamaha 400 cc snow machine roared to life, drowning out any other noises around me. Nine other riders were doing the same, and soon the bowl of the high-mountain valley, deep in the heart of Newfoundland, reverberated with the cacophony of revving engines.
Gord Higgins, the leader of our group, lifted his hand and signaled with a thumb up. We made the sign back as talking over this rumble was impossible. He made a circle with his upraised arm and eased on out of the yard of Ragged Edge, located on the outskirts of Corner Brook. One by one the huge machines jerked into motion and we were off.
Our group on this expedition was composed of several members of the Ski Club of International Journalist, eighty-seven of which had gathered at Marble Mountain for our annual conference. We had decided to take a break from the meeting and head out into the backcountry for the day. We were accompanied by four representative of the Ragged Edge outdoor adventure company. Earlier, Craig Borden, the owner and General Manager, his father Lloyd, Josh, and the aforementioned Gord, had given us a safety lecture and a briefing on the idiosyncrasies of each machine.
For those of you who have never ridden a big snow machine, they are noisy, powerful beasts that do not operate well at slow speeds. You have to get the big cleated track underneath the machine to bite into the snow or ice. This takes some power, so the first few feet are alway a bit of a jerk and a whack. Going from zero to ten is an experience, however, once you get up over ten miles an hour they glide along quite well.
The snow pack this year in Newfoundland has been quite modest, but the squall that had moved through earlier in the week covered the trails with a foot of deep powder that provided a lovely cushion. The groomers had been out, so the trails were well defined, and smooth to the track.
Our destination was the top of Marble Mountain, some seventeen kilometers away. Once into the back woods we flew along, reaching speeds of more than fifty miles per hour. The main trail we were following was named, oddly enough, Pasadena. We slowly made our way up out of the valley, crossing several other offshoots of the main trail that were marked with the tracks of previous riders.
It took me a bit to get comfortable. Earlier in my life when I was hunting a lot, we used snow machines to get us and our hounds into the back woods of Vermont and New Hampshire. It came back to me pretty quickly. I remembered that the secret to a comfortable ride was to let your body sit loosely on the machine. Only tense the big muscles when necessary and grip the throttle and brake handles gently.
We rocketed through the run that was lined with stunted spruce and birch. The trail wound it’s way around ponds and through gaps, always gaining altitude up the valley. Rabbit and moose tracks crossed the run, several of them very fresh.
We soon reached a plateau just underneath the top of Marble Mountain. We had ascended about1,700 vertical feet. The next several hundred feet were going to be very steep. Josh ran out ahead of us to scout the run to make sure we would be able to make it. He went up over a ridge and disappeared. He was soon back, waving his arm indicating we should follow.
Horsing the big machine, I opened up to full throttle and shot up the hill. We were soon standing under the huge weather radar ball that marked the top of the mountain.
Off to the west, the craggy Blow-Me-Down mountains stood mutely white, where, almost twenty years ago, I had the pleasure to heliski. To their right was the dark blue of the mouth of the Humber River where it joins the Bay of Islands. This 95 mile long river plays host each summer to a huge run of Atlantic Salmon. To the north we were looking right down on the top of the main ski lift of Marble Mountain.
After a bit of sightseeing, we dropped down to a secluded spot out of the wind and had Jam Jams (a filled cookie to die for) and hot chocolate. Refreshed, we hopped on the big machines and cruised on back. Now everyone was familiar with their ride, so we really opened them up, keeping at least fifty feet back from the machine ahead to avoid the clots of snow/ice that the tracks threw.
It was a beautiful day in the Newfoundland wilderness with good friends and wonderful hosts. If you want to experience snow machining at its best, contact Craig Borden at Ragged Edge in Corner Brook, Newfoundland.