The weather may have been cold over the winter months, but Cape Ann high school sports teams were red hot. Since late December, local squads put together a winter season to remember, a season highlighted by incredible team and individual performances.
The Gloucester boys hockey team’s run to the Division 2 Semifinals has been well documented in the Gloucester Daily Times over the previous months, and their success was only one part of a big winter sports campaign. Let’s take a look at some of the major highlights from the rest of Cape Ann’s winter sports teams and athletes.
MILESTONES REACHED AND RECORDS BROKEN
The big story this winter on Cape Ann was a slew of records broken and milestones that were reached by local athletes.
Gloucester wrestler Daniel Beaton capped off one of the most successful careers in program history this winter. Beaton became the second wrestler in program history to take home a state individual crown, winning the Division 3 Tournament at 132-pounds. Gloucester’s senior captain also earned career win No. 100 in the First Round of his run towards a state individual title.
Beaton highlighted one of the best seasons in Gloucester wrestling history as he joined Mike Toppan, Jayden Toppan and Jackson Cody as the first wrestlers in program history to win the Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League Tournament. Mike Toppan also won the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament at 182 pounds while Cody set a record for most wins as an eighth grader.
Manchester Essex swimmer Shea Furse set a slew of records against the highest level of competition. En route to a State Championship performance in 200-freestyle and 500-freestyle, Furse set individual records in each event. In the 200-freestyle, she set a new meet record in the Division 2 State Meet, the North Sectional Meet and the Cape Ann League Meet. She also set a North Sectional and Cape Ann League Meet record in the 500-freestyle. Furse is the only Manchester Essex swimmer to ever win an individual state crown.
Rockport senior Kylie Schrock capped off one of the most successful careers in Rockport girls basketball history. Schrock, who has led the Vikings in scoring in each of the last five seasons, finished up her high school career with over 1,500 points scored. Schrock faced constant double-teams all season and still managed to score over 23 points per game and lead the Vikings in rebounds.
Senior swimmer Caroline McKay finished off a stellar career in the pool this winter by winning the Northeastern Conference championship in the 50-freestyle while turning in a top-five finish at the State Meet.
Senior middle distance ace Andrew Coelho also turned in an individual title, winning the Northeastern Conference 600m crown.
TERRIFIC TEAMS
Cape Ann also saw its fair share of team success this winter with six squads reaching the state tournament and four of those teams winning at least one round.
The Manchester Essex boys basketball team turned in its deepest postseason since 2014, reaching the Division 4 Quarterfinals as the No. 12 seed after winning a pair of postseason games. The Hornets were a well-balanced and deep squad that could beat teams in a number of ways, but it was a standout defense that led them to the Quarterfinal Round as they allowed an average of 41.5 points per game in wins over Whittier Tech and at Boston Cathedral.
Manchester Essex significantly outplayed its seed, taking down the No. 5 seed, Cathedral, on the road in a 47-44 Second Round thriller. That earned the Hornets a three-hour bus ride to No. 4 Wahconah Regional, where their run came to an end in the Quarters.
Given the fact that the Cape Ann League Kinney Division had a down season, Manchester Essex, the outright CAL co-champs along with rival Georgetown, were seeded a bit too low. While the higher seed won in the Quarterfinals, the Hornets, who had a superior won-loss record to Wahconah, did not benefit from having to travel to the New York border. It was a tough break, one Manchester Essex nearly overcame but fell just shy against a talented Western Mass. team.
The aforementioned Gloucester wrestling team also turned in a memorable campaign with six boys and three girls qualifying for their respective State Tournaments. The Fishermen never had a NEC/CAL Tournament champ until this season, where four wrestlers won the title. Gloucester also finished in the top six as a team at the Division 3 State Tournament.
Gloucester swimming also had a season to remember with its best ever finish at the Northeastern Conference Meet, finishing second. The Fishermen had a wealth of high end talent this winter as Marblehead, an eventual State Champ, was the only team to finish ahead of Gloucester in Northeastern Conference action.
Gloucester boys basketball and Manchester Essex girls basketball both finished up with sub .500 records, but both teams proved to be worthy State Tournament qualifiers by winning a Preliminary Round game on its home court.
Rockport hockey and girls basketball also reached the postseason, falling in the opening round on the road against tough opponents but both squads earned the trip to the postseason with strong regular season work.
In recent years, the spring high school sports season has been the most successful season collectively for Cape Ann teams. This spring, local teams will have a lot of work to do to replicate the success the area saw in the winter.