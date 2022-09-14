It was just the second Northeastern Conference dual meet of the season and first NEC Lynch Division meet for the Gloucester cross country team on Wednesday against Swampscott. Despite the fact that the season is only a week old, the Fishermen were competing in their final home meet of the season at Ravenswood Park.
At the end of the day, Gloucester earned a split in its final home meet with the boys sweeping the Big Blue, 15-50, and the girls, who were missing multiple contributors due to injury, falling to a deep Swampscott squad.
“Everyone did amazing today,” Gloucester head coach Ali Mitchell said. “It was the last home meet for the seniors and they got the sweep they wanted. The girls also had a lot of strong performances and PR times too they were just undermanned. Ravenswood is a tough, hilly course and everyone handled it well. It was a great way to start off the conference season.”
The Gloucester boys (1-1, 1-0 NEC Lynch) swept the first six spots on the 5k course with senior captain Max Littman coming in first. Colby Rochford was right behind him in second with senior captain Michael Francis in third. Aidan Wood turned in a fourth place finish followed by Lyall Cunningham and Sam Ashwell to complete the top-six sweep.
“The boys set a good vibe and ran with it,” Mitchell said. “They stuck to the plan and brought a strong finish.”
Junior captain Faith Castellucci led the way for the Gloucester girls (0-2).
Both the Gloucester boys and girls hit the road for the remainder of the NEC dual meet schedule. The teams are back in action next Wednesday at Winthrop (4:30 p.m.).